Five Potential Destinations for Rasmus Hojlund
Rasmus Højlund’s Manchester United career is edging towards its conclusion.
Ruben Amorim’s decision to omit the Dane from his matchday squad for United’s opening Premier League game of the 2025–26 season was surely the final nail in the coffin, having previously said Højlund will have to fight for minutes this term off the back of a dire 2024–25 campaign.
Signed as a project centre forward two summers ago, Højlund offered promise in Year 1, but a sophomore slump has convinced many, including Amorim, that an alternate course must be taken. The addition of Benjamin Šeško means United have a direct replacement ready, even if the Slovenian himself requires refinement if he’s to avoid a similar fate to Højlund at the Theatre of Dreams.
The Red Devils are now keen to sell the 22-year-old, ideally permanently, but they’re aware that a loan deal is perhaps more likely.
Here are four potential destinations for Højlund this summer.
1. AC Milan
It was a brief but productive spell with Atalanta that convinced Man Utd of Højlund’s talent and potential in 2023, with the club splurging as much as £72 million ($99 million) to sign the centre forward.
Now, AC Milan are willing to return Højlund to a land of greater prosperity. The Rossoneri’s sporting director, Igli Tare, has confirmed their interest in signing the 22-year-old, labelling the Dane a "good option".
Højlund scored ten times in 34 Serie A appearances during his sole season with La Dea, adding four assists.
Milan, now led by Massimiliano Allegri, are poised to evolve into a rugged outfit reliant on transitions, which may suit the 22-year-old. He’ll also have the chance to line up alongside an all-time great in Luka Modrić, who joined the club after finally drawing his scintillating Real Madrid career to a close in July.
While Milan added Santiago Giménez to their ranks in January, they lack depth at the position and are seemingly willing to let Noah Okafor join Leeds United.
2. Bayer Leverkusen
Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag was influential in persuading the club to spend so much to bring Højlund in two summers ago, and was relentless in his assertion that “patience” was necessary in harnessing the development of the young striker.
Højlund ultimately outlasted the Dutch coach, with Amorim inheriting a centre forward so often bereft of confidence. The Portuguese has never been convinced.
Now, Ten Hag has the chance to reunite with Højlund, having been appointed Xabi Alonso’s successor at Bayer Leverkusen. While the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions boast the likes of Patrik Schick and Victor Boniface, not to mention the very useful Nathan Tella, Ten Hag may convince another club to take a swing on Højlund, perhaps on loan, if he’s still sure of the Dane’s capacity to reach stardom.
3. RB Leipzig
Šeško’s departure was seemingly inevitable this summer, even when Arsenal pivoted to Viktor Gyökeres.
After bolstering their attack via the additions of Premier League sharpshooters Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, United turned their attentions to the centre forward position and succumbed to Leipzig’s lofty demands.
Højlund was initially happy to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place, but the squad omission of has surely convinced him that an exit is best for his career. Leipzig have signed Göztepe’s Rômulo as Šeško’s direct replacement to complement the excellent Loïs Opena, but they’ve also been linked with a move for Højlund.
However, their interest has seemingly faded since the end of July, when there were rumours that United could use Højlund as part of any deal for Sesko. As it stands, it doesn’t look like Leipzig are focusing on signing another centre forward, with Xavi Simons’ likely exit surely meaning they’ll prioritise the addition of a creator.
4. Newcastle United
Out of sheer desperation, Newcastle United could pivot to the Man Utd flop.
The Magpies have had a pretty awful summer despite securing Champions League football for 2025–26. Much of their misery surrounds Alexander Isak’s future, with the Swede insisting that he’ll never play for the club again amid strong interest from Liverpool.
Newcastle’s attempts to mitigate Isak’s potential sale have so far proved unsuccessful, with Hugo Ekitiké and Sesko joining Premier League rivals. Now, Brentford are providing stiff resistance to their Yoane Wissa pursuit.
Given how their striker search has played out this summer, don’t be surprised if Wissa has a stunning change of heart, leaving Newcastle with a discontent Isak or William Osula as their striker options for the season.
A Højlund pursuit would be unlikely, but it’d epitomise their summer.
5. Fulham
Reports suggest that Man Utd would prefer to sell Højlund to a club overseas, but Fulham are starting to show genuine intrigue in the 22-year-old.
The Cottagers have a pair of reliable Premier League centre forwards on their books in Raúl Jiménez and Rodrigo Muniz, but the former is 34 and the latter has been targeted by Højlund’s former club, Atalanta.
If Fulham are wiling to purchase the Dane outright, though, they may leapfrog Milan in the race. Højlund would surely enjoy the reduced scrutiny the rather pleasant west London atmosphere supplies.