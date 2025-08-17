Why Rasmus Hojlund Is Not in Man Utd’s Squad vs. Arsenal
Rasmus Højlund’s Manchester United career appears to be over after he was left out of the matchday squad to face Arsenal on the opening day.
The Dane joined the club from Atalanta in a £64 million ($86.8 million) deal two summers ago, but has failed to fire at Old Trafford. Entering 2025–26, Højlund had scored 26 times in 95 United appearances.
While not wholly responsible, Højlund was part of the poorest-performing Man Utd attack in Premier League history last season. As a result, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo, the division’s two biggest xG overperformers from 2024–25, arrived for big money ahead of their summer tour of the United States, before the club pivoted to a potential Højlund usurper in Benjamin Šeško.
The Slovenian forward is expected to make his debut at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, albeit from the bench, with Amorim potentially adopting a false nine in Højlund’s absence.
Why Rasmus Højlund Is Absent From Man Utd Squad vs. Arsenal
Højlund has been told by Amorim that he has a battle on his hands to earn minutes this season, after a poor second year at the club. While still raw, Šeško will surely soon emerge as the Portuguese’s starting centre forward, but Højlund had been keen to remain with the Red Devils and fight for his place.
The manager‘s latest decision could change the 22-year-old’s mind.
Amorim hardly spoke glowingly of Højlund in Friday’s pre-match press conference, when asked by reporters if the former Atalanta forward was still a part of his plans: “He’s one more option, we will see. We are focused on this game and Rasmus is still our player,” the United boss said.
While Højlund travelled to the U.S. for the Premier League Summer Series and scored in the win over Bournemouth, he was an unused substitute in United’s final pre-season friendly before the start of the new season against Fiorentina.
That set the stage for Amorim’s call here, with United keen to sell Højlund permanently before the end of the summer transfer window. RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked, and the Red Devils are open to a loan agreement.
Šeško is not ready for a start on Sunday, but United are boosted by the return of Joshua Zirkzee from injury. Amorim has experimented with the usage of Mason Mount and Cunha as false nines throughout preseason, and those two start in United’s front three alongside Mbeumo against the Gunners.