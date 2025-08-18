‘Good Option’—European Giants Confirm Rasmus Hojlund Transfer Interest
AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed the club are exploring a move to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.
The Serie A side have been chasing what would likely be an initial loan for several weeks now, with the biggest problem thought to be convincing Højlund to walk back on his public determination to fight for his future at Old Trafford.
Reports claimed that stance was already softening even before Højlund was completely omitted from United’s matchday squad to face Arsenal in their Premier League opener on Sunday, even with new signing Benjamin Šeško only fit enough for a spot on the bench.
Quizzed on his side’s interest in Højlund, Tare told the media: “He’s a good option for us. We’re evaluating it right now, but the transfer market is unpredictable and things can change at any moment.
“We know we have to work on that position and that players who can give something extra to this group need to arrive. And that’s how it will be.”
Amorim fired a brutal warning to Højlund after the 1–0 defeat to Arsenal, warning the Denmark international that he is now in a real battle to even make the squad following Šeško’s arrival.
“At United, if you don’t do what’s required, a teammate will take your place,” Amorim said. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve shown that if you deserve it, you play.
“[Højlund] has to fight for his place. We will see what’s going to happen in the market. Rasmus has the same characteristics as Ben, so sometimes we need to choose.”
Milan are thought to be proposing a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent worth around €35 million (£30.2 million, $41 million), with United prepared to make a significant loss on the £72 million they paid Atalanta two years ago.