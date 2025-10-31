Five Storylines to Watch During Premier League Gameweek 10
We’re already a quarter of the way through the 2025–26 Premier League season, with narratives developing nicely across the division.
There have been mixed fortunes for the traditional ‘Big Six’ in the early stages of the campaign, while the newly-promoted sides have given an excellent account of themselves to buck recent trends. Managerial sackings, struggling summer signings and the resurgence of the set piece have all been talking points, too.
Gameweek 10 appears likely to add fuel to the fire, with an array of pivotal fixtures staged up and down the country. This is the Premier League, where drama is never far from view.
Here are five storylines to keep an eye on during the upcoming round of fixtures.
Arsenal Look to Extend Premier League Lead
Liverpool’s dramatic drop-off and Manchester City’s inconsistencies have allowed Arsenal to open up a handsome lead over their major title rivals. They are four points clear of second-placed Bournemouth at present, but, more importantly, they are six ahead of Man City and seven in front of Liverpool.
The Gunners will be in action before either of the sides that have beaten them to recent Premier League titles take to the field. Mikel Arteta’s men visit Burnley on Saturday afternoon and will be expected to continue their incredible form at Turf Moor—a venue at which they scored five goals on their previous visit.
Arsenal’s defensive record makes them favourites for any fixture right now. The Gunners have still conceded just three times in all competitions and went the entirety of October without allowing a goal, with their set-piece ability at the other end of the pitch meaning they are masters of edging their opponents by the odd goal or two.
The Gunners will be desperate to extend their advantage and tighten their stranglehold on the title race with victory over Burnley.
Manchester United Chase Fourth Straight Win
Manchester United are enjoying their most prosperous period under Ruben Amorim after securing a third successive victory at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. The Red Devils were convincing for 75 minutes and a little nervous in the closing stages as the Seagulls threatened a comeback, but the Red Devils will still be feeling confident ahead of the weekend trip to Nottingham Forest.
Their reinvented forward line is key to their resurgence, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha starring in victory over Brighton. Benjamin Šeško has opened his account in recent weeks and is showing positive signs, while Bruno Fernandes is always on hand to deliver when called upon.
Given Forest’s significant struggles this season and their defeat in Sean Dyche’s first Premier League match in charge of the club last time out, Man Utd will fancy their chances of nailing a fourth straight win that could see them finish Gameweek 10 in top four. How quickly things can change, eh?
Tottenham Aim to Snap Chelsea Curse
Tottenham Hotspur haven’t been flawless during Thomas Frank’s reign, but their best performances have come in the Premier League. Spurs enter the weekend in third place having accumulated 17 points across their opening nine games, but their top four credentials will be tested by London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.
The Blues travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of an unconvincing period. Defeat at home to Sunderland last weekend was followed by a needlessly nervy 4–3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup. Enzo Maresca’s men will not be at their most confident for the upcoming derby, but they have a strong record away at Spurs.
The Lilywhites have won just one of their past eight home games with Chelsea across 90 minutes and have conceded four in their last two matches with the Blues in north London. Frank’s more cautious and regimented approach should help Tottenham in their bid to secure a rare win on home soil against their fierce foes.
Liverpool Staring at Fifth Straight Premier League Defeat
Liverpool have been the surprise underperformers of the Premier League season to date, with the Reds now in crisis after six defeats from their last seven in all competitions. They were beaten by Crystal Palace for a third time this term in the Carabao Cup midweek and their defeat at Brentford last Saturday means they have lost their last four league matches.
They have not lost five straight league games since 1953, but it’s a very real possibility facing them this weekend when they host Aston Villa. The Reds are devoid of confidence and making basic errors as individuals and a collective, with Unai Emery’s well-oiled side primed to take advantage.
Villa beat in-form Man City last weekend, even keeping a clean sheet against a formidable forward line, and have history of frustrating Liverpool in recent seasons—albeit usually at Villa Park. It’s getting to the point where the Reds might be grateful for a draw, with matches against Real Madrid and Man City to come before the November international break.
If Liverpool lose this weekend and Arsenal win, they will be ten points off their title rivals and almost certainly out of the race for the crown already.
Erling Haaland to Bounce Back From Rare Blank
Erling Haaland’s devastating form has been integral to Man City’s resurgence this season, but Pep Guardiola’s side have still shown their vulnerabilities despite the Norwegian’s incredible goalscoring returns. When he was unable to find the back of the net last weekend, the Cityzens slumped to defeat away at Villa Park, with his only other blank this season also seeing Man City lose 2–0 to Spurs.
Guardiola’s side must become less reliant on Haaland’s individual brilliance if they’re to push Arsenal for the title, but the Scandi sharpshooter is seldom silenced two games in a row. Bournemouth are the unlucky side facing a highly-motivated Haaland at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The Cherries have been absolutely terrific this term and are currently second in the standings, but thwarting Haaland will prove their toughest test to date. You would be brave to bet against the 25-year-old adding to his 24 goals for club and country against Bournemouth.