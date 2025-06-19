Flamengo vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea are aiming to start their 2025 Club World Campaign with back-to-back victories when they face Flamengo in their second group stage fixture.
The Blues were 2–0 victors over LAFC in their opening encounter as Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández fired them to victory in front of a sparse crowd in Atlanta. They will feel they already have one foot in the last 16 given the calibre of their Group D opposition but Enzo Maresca will warn against complacency.
Chelsea are keen to take their stellar 2024–25 end-of-season form deep into the Club World Cup but the recent Conference League winners face a tough opponent in Brazilian behemoths Flamengo.
Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís currently manages Flamengo and the 39-year-old has impressed at the helm. He guided the 2022 Copa Libertadores winners to a routine 2–0 victory over Espérance de Tunis on Matchday 1, with goals in either half securing an important victory for the Brazilians as they chase progression to the knockout phase.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to an intriguing clash in Philadelphia.
What time does Flamengo vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, United States
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Referee: Iván Barton (SLV)
Flamengo vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record
This is the first ever competitive fixture between Flamengo and Chelsea.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Flamengo
Chelsea
Flamengo 2–0 Espérance de Tunis - 17/6/25
Chelsea 2–0 LAFC - 16/6/25
Flamengo 5–0 Fortaleza - 1/6/25
Real Betis 1–4 Chelsea - 28/5/25
Flamengo 1–0 Deportivo Tachira - 29/5/25
Nottingham Forest 0–1 Chelsea - 25/5/25
Palmeiras 0–2 Flamengo - 25/5/25
Chelsea 1–0 Manchester United - 16/5/25
Flamengo 4–2 Botafogo PB - 22/5/25
Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea - 11/5/25
How to watch Flamengo vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN. Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, ViX, tabii
Flamengo Team News
Flamengo are unlikely to make many alterations from their comfortable victory last time out and that means that former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho will make his second appearance for the South Americans. The 33-year-old, who recently joined for free from Arsenal, assisted in his debut against Espérance de Tunis.
Giorgian de Arrascaeta appears most likely to unnerve Chelsea’s defence, with the Uruguayan attacking midfielder opening his Club World Cup account in Flamengo’s opener. The 31-year-old will pull the strings in the number ten position.
Nicolás de la Cruz missed the opener with an ankle injury and remains a doubt to feature against Chelsea, but former Juventus defender Alex Sandro should return at left-back.
Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Varela, Pereira, Ortiz, Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araújo; Pedro.
Chelsea Team News
Much like his opposite number Luís in the dugout, Maresca is likely to field an almost identical lineup to Chelsea’s opener. However, Fernández should replace Roméo Lavia in midfield after continuing his excellent goalscoring form in the opening round.
Summer recruits Liam Delap and Dário Essugo both made their Chelsea debuts from the bench against LAFC and could be in line for more minutes as substitutes on Friday. Mamadou Sarr, Aarón Anselmino and Andrey Santos will be all be hoping to make their debuts in Philadelphia.
None of Chelsea’s travelling party are expected to miss the clash through injury.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.
Flamengo vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Friday’s match has the potential to be a classic between two well-organised and talented teams. Who will prevail is the key question and Chelsea will head into the encounter as favourites given their superior individual quality and strong form.
Flamengo, who have won their last five in all competitions, will give them plenty of food for thought, especially with the likes of De Arrascaeta and Luiz Araújo in the final third, but the Blues should edge a tight affair and add another three points to their Club World Cup tally.
Prediction: Flamengo 1–2 Chelsea
