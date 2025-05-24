Florian Wirtz Leaves Bayern Munich ‘Stunned’ With Liverpool Transfer Admission
Bayern Munich officials were reportedly left shocked as Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz informed them of his preference to seal a summer transfer to Liverpool.
The Bundesliga champions have made no secret of their desire to sign Wirtz, publicly urging him to make the move to Munich, and their confidence over a possible deal only grew when fellow suitors Manchester City withdrew from the race for his signature.
Unfortunately for Bayern, they were not left alone in their pursuit of Wirtz as Liverpool swooped in to explore a club-record signing, with the Reds ultimately deciding to formalise their interest soon after.
Several outlets, including The Athletic, have now reported on Wirtz‘s desire to move to Anfield this summer. The 22-year-old has communicated his preference to Bayern and has even started looking for a house in Liverpool in the hope of seeing a move finalised.
BILD note Bayern were shocked to discover they were not leading the race to sign Wirtz, having previously believed they had a commitment from the Germany international over a switch to Munich in 2026 if a deal could not be struck this year.
Talks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot are believed to have swayed Wirtz, who is now hopeful of continuing his career under the Dutchman. However, despite a personal agreement with Wirtz, the finances involved in such a deal means there is still plenty of work to do.
Liverpool, who are also close to finalising the signing of another Bayer Leverkusen star—right-back Jeremie Frimpong—have made contact with Leverkusen and are now working out their finances to pursue such a deal.
Leverkusen are expected to demand a fee of €150 million (£126 million, $170.2 million), which would shatter Liverpool‘s club record, which currently stands at the £85 million ($114.8 million) paid to sign striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica in 2022.