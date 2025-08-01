Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike Handed Official Liverpool Shirt Numbers
Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké have now been assigned their Liverpool shirt numbers following the release of the Reds’ new adidas home and away kits.
Liverpool’s new signings were given temporary shirt numbers following their arrivals earlier this summer, with the club waiting until their adidas partnership kicked in on August 1 before finalising any numbers.
The new home and away kits are now here, and with them come new numbers for Wirtz and Ekitiké.
Wirtz takes the No.7 shirt freed up by Luis Díaz’s departure to Bayern Munich. It’s a shirt which brings plenty of history at Liverpool, having previously been worn by the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Callaghan, Kevin Keegan, John Aldridge and Luis Suárez.
Ekitiké, meanwhile, will wear 22 this season. That number has largely been used by reserve goalkeepers in recent years—Simon Mignolet, Andy Lonergan and Loris Karius among its owners—but was assigned to young right back Calvin Ramsay when he arrived from Aberdeen in 2022. The Scot has worn that shirt in each of his two senior appearances for the club.
Fellow new signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong will wear 6 and 30, respectively. Giorgi Mamardashvili takes 25 and Freddie Woodman will wear 28 following his arrival on a free transfer. Youth stopper Ármin Pécsi, signed from Puskás Akadémia, has been assigned No.41.
Meanwhile, there have been a handful of changes elsewhere in the squad. Conor Bradley has moved from 84 up to 12 as he prepares to help fill the void left behind by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit. Nobody has worn 12 for Liverpool since Joe Gomez in 2021–22.
Young midfielder Trey Nyoni has opted to change to 42, having previously been assigned 98.
Liverpool’s New Squad Numbers for 2025–26 Season
Player
Number
Milos Kerkez
6
Florian Wirtz
7
Conor Bradley
12
Hugo Ekitiké
22
Giorgi Mamardashvili
25
Freddie Woodman
28
Jeremie Frimpong
30
Ármin Pécsi
41
Trey Nyoni
42