SI

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike Handed Official Liverpool Shirt Numbers

Liverpool’s new signings had to play with temporary shirt numbers before their adidas kit deal was released.

Tom Gott

Florian Wirtz has a new number.
Florian Wirtz has a new number. / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké have now been assigned their Liverpool shirt numbers following the release of the Reds’ new adidas home and away kits.

Liverpool’s new signings were given temporary shirt numbers following their arrivals earlier this summer, with the club waiting until their adidas partnership kicked in on August 1 before finalising any numbers.

The new home and away kits are now here, and with them come new numbers for Wirtz and Ekitiké.

Wirtz takes the No.7 shirt freed up by Luis Díaz’s departure to Bayern Munich. It’s a shirt which brings plenty of history at Liverpool, having previously been worn by the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Callaghan, Kevin Keegan, John Aldridge and Luis Suárez.

Ekitiké, meanwhile, will wear 22 this season. That number has largely been used by reserve goalkeepers in recent years—Simon Mignolet, Andy Lonergan and Loris Karius among its owners—but was assigned to young right back Calvin Ramsay when he arrived from Aberdeen in 2022. The Scot has worn that shirt in each of his two senior appearances for the club.

Fellow new signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong will wear 6 and 30, respectively. Giorgi Mamardashvili takes 25 and Freddie Woodman will wear 28 following his arrival on a free transfer. Youth stopper Ármin Pécsi, signed from Puskás Akadémia, has been assigned No.41.

Meanwhile, there have been a handful of changes elsewhere in the squad. Conor Bradley has moved from 84 up to 12 as he prepares to help fill the void left behind by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit. Nobody has worn 12 for Liverpool since Joe Gomez in 2021–22.

Young midfielder Trey Nyoni has opted to change to 42, having previously been assigned 98.

Liverpool’s New Squad Numbers for 2025–26 Season

Player

Number

Milos Kerkez

6

Florian Wirtz

7

Conor Bradley

12

Hugo Ekitiké

22

Giorgi Mamardashvili

25

Freddie Woodman

28

Jeremie Frimpong

30

Ármin Pécsi

41

Trey Nyoni

42

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer