Why Has Hugo Ekitike Been Given Temporary Liverpool Squad Number?
Liverpool’s summer spending has almost reached the £300 million ($406 million) mark following the latest addition of striker Hugo Ekitiké.
The Reds were eager to boost in the centre forward department. But, after a brief flirtation with Alexander Isak—a deal that could yet be reignited, Liverpool splashed £79 million ($106.9 million) on Ekitiké.
The 23-year-old enjoyed an exceptional season at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024–25 and will now have the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League. Liverpool supporters will be desperate to earn their first glimpse, which could come on Saturday during a pre-season friendly against AC Milan.
However, Ekitiké will be wearing a temporary shirt number on his back should he make his unofficial debut against the Italians this weekend.
What is Hugo Ekitiké’s Temporary Squad Number?
Liverpool have now confirmed that Ekitiké will wear the No.54 during the current pre-season tour of Asia, with his permanent shirt number to be “confirmed soon”.
The striker is not alone when it comes to wearing a temporary number on his shirt, with all of Liverpool’s summer signings donning unusual jerseys. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Ármin Pécsi are yet to have their permanent shirts confirmed.
During Liverpool’s pre-season tour, their summer recruits will wear the following:
- Hugo Ekitiké - No.54
- Giorgi Mamardashvili - No.55
- Freddie Woodman - No.56
- Milos Kerkez - No.57
- Florian Wirtz - No.58
- Jeremie Frimpong - No.59
- Ármin Pécsi - No.60
Ekitiké has plenty of numbers available to him at Anfield, with the No. 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 23, 24 and 25 all vacant as present. The forward will also be keen on the No. 9 currently owned by Darwin Núñez, a shirt he could take should the Uruguayan depart.
Liverpool have retired the No. 20 shirt following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.
Why Have Liverpool Signings Been Given Temporary Numbers?
Liverpool have not assigned permanent numbers to new signings because they are waiting for a new kit deal with adidas to come into effect.
The Reds have been supplied by Nike since 2020–21 but will officially return to adidas on August 1, after which their new kits will be released for the upcoming 2025–26 campaign.
Summer signings will then be given their permanent squad numbers, although they will have to fight among themselves for their preferred choice.