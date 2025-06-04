Florian Wirtz: Liverpool Target Fires Frustrated Transfer Warning
Liverpool transfer target Florian Wirtz has denied that he would demand to be given the club’s No. 10 shirt if a move is completed.
It has been claimed that Wirtz is adamant he must wear 10 at Liverpool, the same jersey he has starred in for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons. That figure is already occupied at Anfield by Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but Wirtz has spoken out to set the record straight about the speculation.
“Who says I want the 10,” he said in an Instagram story.
“I respect players. Don't believe everything what's written,” adding a clown emoji.
Wirtz seemingly has no intention of taking anyone’s shirt from them, as does occasionally happen when high profile transfers are completed. But it is at least telling that hasn’t denied any of the reporting that he’s keen on joining Liverpool.
Wirtz has held Leverkusen’s No. 10 shirt since the start of the club’s epic 2023–24 season. Prior to that, he wore 27, which could be an option at Liverpool as it is currently vacant.
Manchester City are believed to have pulled out of the race due to the expected overall cost, requiring more recruitment than just an attacking midfielder as part of an ongoing rebuild. The dethroned former champions reportedly have their eye on Lyon’s Rayan Cherki instead, although Liverpool are also keeping the 21-year-old on their radar as an alternative option if a Wirtz deal doesn’t happen.
Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make Wirtz the most expensive signing in their history, but a €130 million (£109.6 million, $147.6 million) offer on the table looks set to fall short of Leverkusen’s firm €150 million (£126.5 million, $170.3 million) asking price.
It means a transfer is far from guaranteed, with a need for more negotiating.