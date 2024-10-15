Folarin Balogun Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for USMNT Striker
USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury while playing for Monaco.
Balogun scored the winning goal for his side in Monaco's 2–1 victory against Rennes on Oct. 5, but the 23-year-old's night ended in the 64th minute due to injury. The striker, accompanied by the team's training staff, retreated to the sidelines as he clutched his shoulder.
The injury forced Balogun to withdraw from Mauricio Pochettino's first U.S. men's national team squad, leaving the Stars and Stripes without their starting No. 9. Balogun was heading into the UMSNT's fixtures against Panama and Mexico in great form; the striker found the back of the net in three consecutive Ligue 1 matches for Monaco prior to the October international break.
The latest reports on Balogun's fitness revealed the extent of his shoulder injury.
When Will Folarin Balogun Return From Injury?
Monaco and the USMNT will be without Balogun for two months. The 23-year-old is not expected to return until December.
According to L'Equipe, Balogun suffered a dislocated shoulder against Rennes. As he recovers from the injury, Balogun will miss a handful of crucial matches for both club and country.
Not only will the American miss Monaco's Ligue 1 fixtures against Lille, Nice, Angers, Strasbourg, Brest and Marseille, but he will also miss three Champions League games. Les Rouge et Blanc's next three UCL matches come against Red Star Belgrade, Bologna and Benfica. If Balogun needs extra time to recover, he could also miss a match with his former club when Monaco travels to the Emirates to face Arsenal.
In addition to the two international friendlies Balogun already missed for the USMNT, he will also be unavailable for both legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Nov. 14 and Nov. 18, leaving Pochettino with a decision to make about the team's starting striker.
Potential Folarin Balogun Replacements for USMNT
Although Balogun emerged as the USMNT's best goalscorer at Copa América 2024, Pochettino still has several options to lead the line. Josh Sargent got the nod against Panama after an impressive start for Norwich City, scoring four goals in his first nine appearances for the club.
If not Sargent, then Ricardo Pepi looks the most likely candidate to replace Balogun. The 21-year-old sealed the USMNT's 2–0 victory over Panama in Pochettino's debut, recording his 11th goal for the Stars and Stripes.
Haji Wright is another option, though less likely than Sargent and Pepi. The 26-year-old prefers to play on the wing, but he has a history of scoring big goals for the USMNT, including a brace to lift the USA over Jamaica in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
Potential Folarin Balogun Replacements for Monaco
The natural replacement for Balogun at Monaco is Breel Embolo. The 27-year-old has struggled to find consistent minutes this season, but he could be in for more responsibility as Balogun recovers. The Switzerland international has yet to find the back of the net in Ligue 1 this season, but he does have two assists.
18-year-old George Ilenikhena is another option for Adolf "Adi" Hütter. The striker is a staple for Monaco off the bench and even scored the winner for his side against Barcelona in the Champions League.