Football Manager 26 Unveils Revamped International Management Mode Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Sports Interactive has secured a licence with FIFA ahead of a revamped International Management module in Football Manager 26.
The ability to lead a national team was among the planned omissions from the series’ last game, which was ultimately cancelled, and fans have been wondering whether they will get the chance to try their hand at an international job in a World Cup year.
Thanks to a new multi-year agreement with FIFA, the possibilities for international management have been expanded, with officially branded FIFA competitions set to be included in FM26 for the first time.
The World Cup, Women’s World Cup and Club World Cup will all be branded in-game. While the latter is a club competition and will playable regardless, the new FIFA licence opens the door to a new way to approach international competitions.
All teams involved in the World Cup will be fully licensed, including kit graphics, and will be playable across all devices in a content update which will arrive next year. Meanwhile, FM26 Mobile (Netflix) will include international management from launch.
Sports Interactive Studio Director Miles Jacobson said: “Revealing this partnership with FIFA is an incredibly historic moment for the studio.
“Heading into a World Cup year, revamping International Management and making it a much more feature-rich module for our players was important.
“To be able to do that with the support of FIFA with an official licence, giving us the tournament broadcast graphics and tournament kits in-game, is a real honour and something we’re delighted our fans will be able to experience next year.
“And this is just the start of our relationship—stay tuned for more to come in 2026 and beyond.”
FM26 will release worldwide on Nov. 4. Those who have preordered from official retailers will get access to an Advanced Access Beta, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.