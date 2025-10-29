Endrick ‘in Talks’ With Surprise Club to Complete Real Madrid Exit
Lyon have reportedly made an “official approach” to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan once the January transfer window opens.
Endrick has struggled to find his footing at Real Madrid, scoring just seven goals in 37 appearances in his debut campaign in a white shirt. The teenager was hoping for a fresh start under new boss Xabi Alonso, but he has not played a single minute so far this season.
Despite his once unwavering stance to stay and fight for a place with Los Blancos, Endrick is now understood to be contemplating a move this winter to get back on the pitch. The striker was previously linked with a transfer to the Premier League, but there is reportedly a new frontrunner in the race for his signature.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Endrick is “in talks” with Lyon for a loan deal this January. The Ligue 1 side has got the ball rolling to bring the Brazil international to France for the second half of 2025–26.
Endrick is thought to be “assessing all options,” though, before committing to Lyon or any other club in the market for his talents.
What Went Wrong for Endrick at Real Madrid?
Endrick arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu with the highest of expectations. Once labeled as “next Pelé,” the Brazilian completed a €60 million (£52.3 million, $69.7 million) switch to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024–25 campaign, having to wait until his 18th birthday to move to Europe.
The teenager immediately made an impact with his new club, scoring in both his La Liga and his Champions League debuts. Yet as the season progressed, Endrick found himself on the bench more than he was on the pitch.
Former boss Carlo Ancelotti often overlooked the young star, along with Arda Güler, in favor of Real Madrid’s veterans. Other than his eight starts in his debut campaign, Endrick typically only made appearances in the dying moments of already-decided matches.
Ancelotti’s departure paved the way for the forward to prove himself to Alonso. However, a hamstring injury kept him out of the FIFA Club World Cup, opening the door for Gonzalo García to take his place as Kylian Mbappé’s backup instead.
Now at the bottom of Alonso’s pecking order, Endrick is forced to consider a loan if he wants to play consistent minutes.