Former Liverpool Star Denies Cristiano Ronaldo Heroic Moment for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to wrap up three points for Portugal against Ireland, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw his penalty kick saved by former Liverpool man Caoimhin Kelleher.
Portugal endured a frustrating 70 minutes at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday evening. Despite dominating possession and mustering over 20 shots, the 2025 UEFA Nations League champions could not get themselves on the scoresheet against Ireland.
The hosts finally thought they found a breakthrough in the 75th minute when Ronaldo stepped up to the spot after Dara O’Shea was whistled for a handball inside the box. Except the Portugal captain was denied by Kelleher to keep the game scoreless.
Ronaldo sent his spot kick down the middle, which was parried away from goal by Kelleher’s right leg as the Irish keeper dove to ground.
Kelleher, who completed his move from Liverpool to Brentford this summer, was surrounded by his teammates as he celebrated what looked to be a game-saving stop for Ireland. The 26-year-old’s last three penalty saves have now come against Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappé.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, could only hold his head in the hands following his miss. The goal would have been his 142nd for the Portugal national team, and his ninth for both club and country in 2025–26.
Rúben Neves Saves the Day for Portugal
After Ronaldo failed to convert from 12 yards out, it looked like Portugal were destined to share points with Ireland. Then, Rúben Neves rescued the victory for Roberto Martínez’s men.
Francisco Trincão played a dangerous cross into the box that Neves headed home in the 91st minute. The winner was the 28-year-old’s first career international goal, and he paid homage to the late Diogo Jota by showcasing an honorary tattoo of the former Liverpool star, who tragically passed away alongside his brother André Silva in a car accident back in July.
Portugal went on to survive stoppage time and walked away with all three points thanks to a dominant defensive performance and Neves’s last-gasp heroics.
Ronaldo will get a chance at redemption on Tuesday, Oct. 14, when Portugal host Hungary in their second of two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers during the October international window.