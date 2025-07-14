Former Man Utd Defender Takes Legal Action Against Club Over ‘Clinical Negligence’
Ex-Manchester United academy graduate and current Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe is suing his former employers for “clinical negligence”, a report has revealed.
Tuanzebe joined United as an 8-year-old and was handed his senior debut by José Mourinho in 2017. Between multiple loan spells at Aston Villa during his formative years, the versatile defender was constantly dogged by injuries. After making just 37 senior appearances for United, Tuanzebe was released in 2023.
Two years on, the 27-year-old DR Congo international has made an official legal claim at the High Court, accusing Manchester United of “clinical negligence” related to “medical advice” provided by the club, The Telegraph report.
The UK Government defines “clinical negligence” as “an act or failure to act (omission) that does not meet the level of appropriate care expected, and results in injury or loss. If a doctor or healthcare professional is negligent when giving a patient medical treatment, this is called ‘clinical negligence’.”
In the six-and-a-half years between his debut and eventual departure, Tuanzebe was sidelined for 572 days with various injury issues, per Transfermarkt. These problems ranged from metatarsal fractures to lower back pain. An ankle injury suffered during the summer of 2020 kept Tuanzebe sidelined for 22 consecutive matches.
On his long-awaited return from that particular issue, Tuanzebe was thrown into the fury of a key Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. The quick-thinking and moving defender delivered a masterful display against a side spearheaded by Ángel Di María, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.
“I’m delighted for him because he’s such a professional character,” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær beamed post-game. “He wants everything; he works really hard, he’s been really thorough in his rehab. I’m very pleased for him.
“Now to get the consistency in his performances, he has to stay injury-free and we need to manage that,” Solskjær tellingly added. “That’s mine and his job, and the physio staff as well, of course.” According to Tuanzebe’s reported lawsuit, some did their job better than others.
This delicate situation could become painfully awkward during the 2025–26 Premier League season, when Tuanzebe could come up against Manchester United on the pitch. After another injury-impacted campaign with relegation-bound Ipswich Town, the defender was poached by newly promoted Burnley, who are scheduled to visit Old Trafford before the end of August.