Four Key Battles That Could Decide Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Premier League football is rarely more exciting or competitive than when Liverpool and Arsenal lock horns.
The English giants have contested an array of tantalising battles during the Premier League era and were the division’s leading sides last season, with Liverpool pipping their title rivals to the summit to clinch the crown.
Their rivalry renews on Sunday in their first meeting of the 2025–26 season, with the Gunners travelling to Anfield aiming to lay down an early marker. It feels nigh on impossible to predict which way the encounter will swing, but it’s certain to be a cagey fight.
Here are four key duels that could define the fixture.
Mohamed Salah vs. Riccardo Calafiori
Mohamed Salah has run rings around Arsenal’s defence in many of the past meetings between the sides and the relentless Egyptian will be aiming to conjure his trademark magic again. He boasts 11 goals and four assists in his 18 duels with the Gunners, scoring against them at least once in every season he’s spent on Merseyside.
While Salah hasn’t made a scintillating start to the new campaign, he’s still notched a goal and assist in chaotic wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United. Thwarting last term’s leading goalscorer and Premier League Player of the Season remains Arsenal’s top priority.
Riccardo Calafiori has managed a goal and two assists from left back already this season but will be far more concerned with stopping Salah than providing attacking support at Anfield. The Italian can be a touch too aggressive in one-v-one battles and such an approach is unlikely to yield a positive outcome against Salah’s experience.
However, if Calafiori can be patient in battles with Salah, his physicality could stifle the winger’s creativity. The 33-year-old has lost some of the speed and punch which has made him previously unstoppable, but his intelligence and wicked left foot more than make up for that fact. Calafiori must avoid diving in and leaving Arsenal exposed.
Florian Wirtz vs. Martín Zubimendi
Florian Wirtz has underwhelmed in Liverpool’s first two Premier League matches and the club’s record signing will be eager to make a stronger impression on the big stage this Sunday. The £116 million addition will be crucial for Arne Slot in an attacking midfield role against Arsenal’s stubborn rearguard and indefatigable midfield.
Wirtz thrives in pockets of space in and around the penalty area, knitting play together and creating links between defence and attack. However, he’s struggled with the physicality of the Premier League during his first two matches, dispossessed too easily under enemy pressure.
Martín Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, will be the man primarily tasked with preventing Wirtz from strutting his stuff. Alongside Declan Rice, the industrious but accomplished Spaniard will be expected to cover ground, snuff out danger and dictate the tempo in a hostile atmosphere.
Zubimendi will need to man-mark Wirtz at times to stop the Germany international from finding joy in the No.10 role, and be physical once within striking distance. An encouraging start to his Arsenal career suggests he could win the battle with the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star on Sunday.
Viktor Gyökeres vs. Ibrahima Konaté
Ibrahima Konaté has endured a disastrous start to the season. The France international, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain, was all over the place against Bournemouth in Liverpool’s league opener, following that performance up with a disjointed and uncertain display at St James’ Park last Monday.
The last thing Konaté needs is a direct battle with an extremely quick and powerful forward who is excellent at darting in behind high lines, but that’s what he will face this weekend in Viktor Gyökeres.
The Arsenal striker faced criticism after his mediocre debut at Old Trafford but responded like an elite forward by firing two past Leeds United last time out—one of which was an exquisite run and finish that epitomised his strengths. Confidence will be high following his efforts against the newly-promoted outfit.
Konaté’s positioning and indecision in duels could be exposed by Gyökeres on Sunday, with the Sweden international likely to avoid Virgil van Dijk and isolate the Frenchman. If Konaté doesn’t buck up his ideas, it could be a long old afternoon for the Reds.
Noni Madueke vs. Milos Kerkez
Milos Kerkez has immediately entered Liverpool’s starting lineup, usurping Andy Robertson in the left back position. But the Hungary international has performed questionably in his first two competitive matches for the Reds, producing a dire performance against former employers Bournemouth on his official debut as Antoine Semenyo ran him ragged.
Things were not much better against Newcastle and while he avoids a battle with the injured Bukayo Saka this weekend, Noni Madueke will still prove an immense challenge for the Liverpool defender.
Arsenal’s summer recruit will be playing on his preferred side at Anfield and has the trickery and speed to hurt Kerkez. The left back has been overzealous in his first two outings and that recklessness could leave Liverpool in hot bother.
Slot will want to witness a more composed display from his left back, with Kerkez boasting the speed and tenacity to handle someone of Madueke’s profile on paper. If the defender produces a chaotic performance at Anfield on Sunday, the Arsenal winger could wreak havoc down Liverpool’s left-hand side.