Four Key Battles That Could Decide Newcastle vs. Liverpool
It’s rarely a dull occasion when these two collide, and a thrilling affair is projected on Tyneside on Monday night.
An Alexander Isak-shaped cloud looms over the upcoming bout, with the Swede out of action again amid heavy transfer interest from the Reds. Newcastle have so far rebuffed Liverpool attempts to prise away the star centre-forward, who’s perhaps compromised his relationship with the Toon Army in a bid to earn the move he craves.
The situation is poised to add plenty of spice to a fixture that typically supplies vintage thrills and spills. A fervent St. James’ is quite the amphitheatre to behold under the lights, and the champions have an almighty task on their hands despite Isak’s absence.
The hosts will be desperate to get one over Arne Slot’s men, having tasted victory in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year. Slot’s side has changed plenty since that March defeat, but Eddie Howe would be wise to follow a similar blueprint. Blood and thunder.
Here are four key battles that could decide this tantalising clash.
1. Newcastle’s Left-Hand Side vs. Fill-in Right Back
Liverpool have a void to fill at right back on Tyneside, with Jeremie Frimpong ruled out until the September international break. Conor Bradley is merely on the comeback trail and unlikely to get the nod in the Dutchman’s absence, while Joe Gomez is being carefully managed due to his persistent fitness issues.
Thus, Slot could get creative on Monday night. Some have suggested that Dominik Szoboszlai, who operated as Liverpool’s most advanced midfielder last season, could be used in defence. The Hungarian, of course, isn’t revered for his one-on-one defending, but his legs will be necessary at St James’ Park.
Szoboszlai will get up and down in a bid to support Mohamed Salah, but could also perform a Trent Alexander-Arnold-like role from a deeper position. He has the passing range to compromise what’s bound to be an aggressive Newcastle press. Nevertheless, his unfamiliarity with the role means he’ll doubtless be targeted by the Magpies.
Harvey Barnes should start down the left, and he’ll be aided by Tino Livramento’s surges from left back. They’ll bank on a lack of tracking back from Salah to overload Liverpool’s right back, with fluid false nine Anthony Gordon also set to do plenty of rotating out to that flank.
If Slot does go for a recognised right-back, Newcastle have the chance to capitalise on rust.
2. Ryan Gravenberch vs. Newcastle’s Press
Eddie Howe is going to play up to the Newcastle crowd. His team are at their best when they’re physical, relentless and a little bit nasty. The Magpies are going to be well up for this, given the context.
Expect the hosts to come out all guns blazing, and aim to overwhelm the visitors with their ferocity in the stands and suffocating work out of possession. There’s bound to be plenty of man-to-man marking, and they’ll aim to force Liverpool either long, where Dan Burn or Fabian Schär can dominate aerially, or into riskier short passes in the build-up phase.
The Reds, especially if Szoboszlai plays at right back, would be wise to play over Newcastle’s press, but there’s no question as to who they’ll seek out when they want to play through the Magpies. Ryan Gravenberch is back after serving a suspension on opening night, and his return is massive for the visitors.
The sample size has been minute, but Liverpool are struggling for balance. Gravenberch’s absence has been a major reason why. The Dutchman is the stabiliser Slot’s crying out for, primarily in possession. He offers supreme press resistance, and Liverpool will require the very best of him on Monday night in the face of Magpie pressure.
Gravenberch is capable of breaking the game open with a shimmy, feint or his trademark turn.
3. Inevitable Mohamed Salah
Howe rarely lets his fullbacks face up one-on-one against the league’s best wingers. Against Bukayo Saka, for example, the Newcastle boss has previously deployed Joelinton out wide to double up on the Arsenal star, and Howe could utilise the Brazilian to help Tino Livramento without compromising their attacking thrust.
The robust Joelinton will undoubtedly be keeping a watchful eye, but Livramento’s performance against Salah in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year will offer Howe encouragement.
Nevertheless, the Egyptian has shown countless times that he doesn’t need to dominate a contest to have a notable impact. He so often turns up against the Magpies, and he was superb at St James’ Park during the 3–3 draw last season.
Salah has scored 10 times in 18 games against Newcastle in his career, while also notching eight assists. He tends to deliver no matter the opponent, but the superstar wide man has developed a particular fondness for the Geordies.
Howe must have a plan.
4. Florian Wirtz vs. Magpie Physicality
It was a subtle Premier League debut for Liverpool’s record signing, but Wirtz’s magic may not be evident on first viewing. Take Hugo Ekitiké’s goal on opening night, for example. It was his movement to drag Tyler Adams away which opened the path for the Frenchman to kickstart the scoring.
His genius off the ball will be important here against Newcastle’s man-orientation, not only so he can escape markers himself, but so space can be created for his teammates. Wirtz is a selfless facilitator.
However, Monday’s game has all the makings of a “welcome to the Premier League” experience for the crafty German, who will undoubtedly be targeted by Newcastle as one of the stars they’ll want to ’rough up’ without crossing the line. Wirtz is no physical behemoth and could be swallowed whole by the Geordie cauldron despite his distinct talent. It’s a unique experience.
Liverpool’s four-pronged attack is going to be incredibly tough to slow down, and Wirtz, the key linker amid the chaos, must be tamed if Newcastle are to stymie the Reds as a collective.