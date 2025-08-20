Should Newcastle Sell Alexander Isak? Pros and Cons of Agreeing Liverpool Transfer
The Alexander Isak saga has taken a number of twists and turns over the summer but the latest has seen the Swede and Newcastle United come to blows in public.
Isak’s surprise statement added another layer of intrigue to a protracted battle of wills, with the striker insisting Newcastle have broken promises regarding previous discussions over his future. Unsurprisingly, the Magpies have rebuffed such accusations, with one report revealing that Isak’s public outcry has only harmed his chances of joining dream club Liverpool this summer.
Newcastle find themselves in an awkward position heading towards the final week of the transfer window given Isak has reportedly refused to ever don the club’s jersey again, and the Magpies must once more assess their options amid significant interest from the Premier League champions.
So, should Newcastle sell Isak to Liverpool before the deadline? Here are the pros and cons of the mooted switch for the Magpies.
Pro: An Enormous Transfer Fee
Newcastle have already rejected a £110 million ($148.2 million) approach from Liverpool for Isak’s services and continue to hold firm on their £150 million valuation of the striker. If the Magpies were to accept an offer in between those two figures, they would still be receiving the Premier League record transfer fee and over double what they paid Real Sociedad for Isak in 2022.
Of course, Newcastle will want to secure as much as possible for the sale of their prized asset, but given the current situation they can’t necessarily afford to play hardball. Liverpool are evidently willing to spend big on the 25-year-old having already lodged a mammoth bid, and the Reds would likely be consider raising their initial offer.
With Isak insistent he will never play for Newcastle again, a fee of around £130 million cannot simply be brushed aside. That’s a colossal sum that would facilitate transfers elsewhere in the squad, including the signing of at least two talented centre forwards capable of filling the void left by Isak and Callum Wilson.
Con: Losing a World Class Talent
“We want to keep our best players,” Newcastle affirmed in their response to Isak’s shock statement. That could well be the crux of the matter for a team that’s competing to gatecrash the traditional ‘big six’ and establish themselves as one of the country’s dominant forces. To achieve such lofty ambitions, only top talents will suffice.
Isak is undoubtedly one of the world’s most exciting and clinical strikers. He’s netted 52 goals across his past two campaigns with the Magpies and was just named in the 2025 PFA Premier League Team of the Year following another stellar goalscoring season. At 25, he’s got the potential to improve even further, too.
It’s understandable that Newcastle, a club who have now qualified for the Champions League in two of the last three seasons and beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last term, want to build their future around Isak and players of his standard. The Magpies don’t view themselves as a selling club anymore.
Pro: Ending the Saga
The Isak saga may have been box office for neutrals but for Newcastle it’s been a long, arduous and frustrating period. The fact that it remains unsolved will be agonising for those of a Newcastle persuasion, with the Tynesiders unable to plan for the current campaign and those to come.
Granting Isak his wish in exchange for a blockbuster fee will allow Newcastle to move on and properly regroup. They must attack the new season as they prepare to juggle the Premier League, Champions League and defence of their Carabao Cup crown, and the last thing they need is constant discussions regarding Isak’s future—which will be inevitable if the Sweden international stays, whether he refuses to play or not.
Selling Isak will end the saga and give Newcastle closure. Wrapping it up swiftly will also allow them to reinvest in the transfer market before the September 1 deadline, with time now against the Magpies.
Con: Strengthening a Rival
Newcastle are unlikely to directly compete with Liverpool for the Premier League title this season but their overwhelming ambition is to reach the summit at some point in the near future. Selling their star striker will weaken them significantly but also strengthen the Reds, who could go on to benefit from Isak’s brilliance for the next five to 10 years.
Selling Isak to Real Madrid or Barcelona, hypothetically, would be much easier to accept for both the club and its supporters, who will be fearing every upcoming match with Liverpool should the towering forward eventually earn his move to Anfield. If Newcastle want to become England’s best, they can ill-afford to sell to their competitors.