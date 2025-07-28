Four MLS Clubs That Should Sign Thomas Muller This Summer
For the first time in his career, Thomas Müller is searching for a new home.
The Bayern Munich stalwart has finally parted ways with his boyhood club following a 25-year stay, during which he rose from the youth ranks and eventually emerged as the club’s all-time leading appearance-maker.
Müller can say he was influential in the claiming of over 30 major honors at the club level, all while pioneering a new role and refusing to have a single person speak ill of him. The 35-year-old is one of the modern greats, and although his time at the highest level is over, the competition is fierce for his signature around the world.
While Sydney FC thought they had a chance of landing the German star, Müller seemed to rule out a move down under in a recent YouTube video, during which he said he’d be “heading across the pond” this summer.
He’s MLS-bound and one team looks likely to secure his services, but which teams need the ramdeuter this summer? A look at four clubs that could benefit from the German’s services.
FC Cincinnati
“We are a club with a great German history, and we are capable of winning titles,” club CEO Jeff Berding asserted this summer, when discussing a potential move for Müller. “Thomas is a winner; he has already won a lot. We think he would fit in very well with us.”
While one of the newest MLS franchises, FC Cincinnati has enjoyed plenty of regular seasons success but have so far come up short in crunch time. They’re once again primed for a playoff run in 2025, and may well regard the experienced German as the final piece to their puzzle.
Cincinnati have claimed Müller’s ’Discovery Rights,’ which means they have the first opportunity to bring him to MLS. Other clubs will likely have to pay Cincinnati a fee if they want to sign the raumdeuter themselves this summer.
Vancouver Whitecaps
While Cincinnati hold the cards, other MLS clubs remain interested and a surprise and likely contender has emerged in the Müller sweepstakes.
The German may not be heading to the United States after all, with Canadian franchise Vancouver Whitecaps set to make a play for the Bayern stalwart. The Whitecaps are reportedly attempting to purchase Müller’s Discovery Rights from Cincinnati, who are demanding a hefty sum.
While a historically small MLS franchise, the Whitecaps do boast a German connection via sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster, who previously operated as FC Schalke 04’s director of football. Schuster has so far played down the potential of Müller joining the club, with their three Designated Player (DP) spots currently occupied.
Still, The Athletic reports talks between the two camps are intensifying.
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC, who exited the Club World Cup in the group stages earlier this summer, have been linked with a move for Müller primarily because of their relationship with Bayern Munich.
The two clubs launched a joint-venture called “Red & Gold Football” back in 2023, which focuses on player development.
L.A. has also proven to be a mightily desirable destination for ageing European stars, such as Zlatan Ibrahimović, Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and, most recently, Marco Reus. It’s easy to envisage LAFC making a move for Müller, but it seems like they’re currently focused on landing Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min.
San Diego FC
San Diego FC are flying in the Western Conference during their maiden MLS campaign. The newly-established franchise are heading for the playoffs, and could well be tempted to add a European star to their mix.
They were in the market for Kevin De Bruyne earlier this summer before the Belgian opted to join Napoli, and they do have a DP spot open. Anders Dreyer and Hirving Lozano, their two DPs for 2025, have been in sensational form, especially Dreyer, who’s notched a mammoth 25 MLS goal contributions.
Mikey Varas’s 4-3-3 means Müller isn’t an obvious tactical fit, but a player of the German’s quality shouldn’t be overlooked in perhaps a late move. Varas’s side are aiming to make history later this year by becoming the first franchise since the Chicago Fire in 1998 to win the MLS Cup in their inaugural season.