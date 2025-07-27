Surprise MLS Club ‘Looking Into’ Thomas Muller, Discovery Rights Discussion Ongoing
A new MLS club has emerged in the sweepstakes for Thomas Müller as Canada’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC have reportedly engaged in talks with the FC Bayern Munich legend.
According to TransferMarkt’s Manuel Veth, the Whitecaps have yet to agree on anything with Müller, but have explored the pathway that would allow them to sign him, which would mean acquiring his MLS Discovery Rights from FC Cincinnati.
The 35-year-old forward recently stated with Sky Sports Germany that he still has a “desire to play football,” and quipped that an MLS club could be his next move.
“It will definitely be an experience abroad for me – I’m really looking forward to it and I’m curious,” the veteran of 756 Bayern Munich appearances said. “MLS is, of course, an interesting league, especially with the World Cup taking place in the U.S. next year.”
Several MLS clubs have previously been linked with Mülller, including FC Cincinnati, who he reportedly rejected earlier in the summer. Meanwhile, a business partnership between Bayern Munich and LAFC linked the two together, but LAFC appears to be pursuing Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min.
The Philadelphia Union were also linked with Müller, but rejected the idea, with sporting director Ernst Tanner saying the German forward’s wage demands were too high for the Union’s usual methodical approach to roster building.
Vancouver Whitecaps Are a Surprise Club
While the Vancouver connection is still in its early stages, the club has strong ties to German football through its sporting director and CEO, Axel Schuster. Before joining the Canadian club, Schuster spent three years as the director of football with FC Schalke 04, during which they were in the Bundesliga and participated in the UEFA Champions League.
On Thursday, though, he poured cold water on initial mentions of Müller’s connection. Additionally, landing the forward would come as a shock to many, considering the Whitecaps have never signed an aging European star since joining MLS in 2011.
“Our situation is pretty easy, and everyone knows that we don't have a DP spot open, and we cannot even open one because we went with the [2 DP, 4 U22 Initiative player] model, and we cannot change this mid-season,” Schuster said on the Sekeres and Price Podcast, further noting the club is in search of defensive help after two season-ending injuries to key players.
“There is nothing more to say, although as a German, there's nothing bad that they can say about Thomas and nothing from thinking that that would be great too, but we are working in reality.”
The Whitecaps currently sit second in the MLS Western Conference after 21 games, and recently sold midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM in Liga MX.
However, to make Müller the club’s first marquee European signing, they would have to acquire his rights from Cincinnati, and likely open up a DP spot, which could potentially be done by placing currently-injured captain Ryan Gauld on the season-ending injury list.