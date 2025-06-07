France Predicted Lineup vs. Germany: Mbappe on Cusp of Huge Goalscoring Milestone
France will be seeking consolation when they meet Germany in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday afternoon.
Les Bleus were dumped from the competition by Spain on Thursday evening as their defence disintegrated in a gruelling 5–4 defeat. Despite an admirable late comeback in which they scored three times in 14 minutes to unnerve the European champions, it was ultimately too little and too late.
Now France will fight for third place and must improve from Thursday night’s showing to secure bronze. Germany are struggling with injuries but have the capacity to overcome Didier Deschamps’s side—something they have done during the last two meetings between the pair.
Here’s how France could line up for the battle.
France Predicted Lineup vs. Germany (4-2-3-1)
GK: Mike Maignan—The Chelsea target watched the ball fly past him on five separate occasions but wasn’t specifically to blame for any of Spain’s strikes. He will want his defence to offer greater protection against Germany.
RB: Malo Gusto—The Chelsea right-back should come into the starting lineup for Pierre Kalulu, who struggled against Spain on his 25th birthday. Gusto will provide plenty of offensive support.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté’s performances for the national team have been far from perfect recently and he was unconvincing, to put it kindly, on Thursday night. Potential future clubmate Florian Wirtz could cause him more issues this weekend.
CB: Lucas Hernandez—With William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano missing, Clément Lenglet earned a run out against Spain. After conceding five, Hernandez should replace him in the centre of defence.
LB: Théo Hernandez—The other Hernandez will continue at left-back despite being tortured by Lamine Yamal last time out. Leroy Sané is unlikely to make him sweat quite so much.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni could also be drafted into the starting XI as France chase defensive stability. The Real Madrid man is a steady customer and will need to keep close tabs on Wirtz.
DM: Adrien Rabiot—Rabiot was one of many who struggled against Spain—even conceding a penalty—but Deschamps is a keen admirer of the Marseille midfielder, who should retain his place in the XI.
RW: Rayan Cherki—Cherki made an enormous difference from the bench against Spain, scoring and assisting as France mounted a late charge. Manchester City will watch on eagerly.
AM: Michael Olise—Unable to translate his excellent Bayern Munich form to the national team against Spain, Olise will be aiming to break a few German hearts on Sunday. He will wrestle with several clubmates, including Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic.
LW: Ousmane Dembélé—The Champions League winner was not to blame for France’s midweek disappointment and was a consistent bright spark in the final third. He could move to the left flank on Sunday to allow Cherki space in the team.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé scored and assisted in defeat on Thursday and will expect better performances from those around him against Germany. He rarely fails to deliver for France and his next goal for Les Bleus will be his 50th.