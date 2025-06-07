Liverpool ‘Submit Third Florian Wirtz Bid’, Deal in ‘Home Stretch’
Liverpool have raised their bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports have revealed, but remain short of the German side’s asking price.
The Reds have already failed with two offers for the 22-year-old star, the last of which was worth €130 million (£109.6 million, $148.3 million). Leverkusen have so far stood firm on their asking price of €150 million (£126.4 million, $171.1 million).
Needing to do more to convince Leverkusen to sell, The Times were the first to reveal Liverpool have now lodged a fresh proposal worth a total of €134 million (£113 million, $152.8 million).
The vast majority of that fee would be guaranteed for Leverkusen, who are still believed to be looking to receive their full asking price. However, The Athletic note there are concerns over his contract situation, with Wirtz now approaching the final two years of his current deal. This is, therefore, the final transfer window in which Leverkusen will be able to command anywhere close to his full value.
It is stressed that Liverpool have “no intention” of meeting Leverkusen’s asking price, with talks between the two clubs continuing.
There is far more optimism coming from German outlet kicker. This report claims an agreement between the two clubs is close and there are “no longer any serious doubts” about the chances of a deal being struck.
Should Liverpool and Leverkusen shake hands, Wirtz would become the most expensive sale in Bundesliga history, but the Reds’s current offer would not break the Premier League transfer record.
At £113 million, Wirtz would eclipse the cost of Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea but would fall short of the £115 million ($155.6 million) the Blues paid to land Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.
Wirtz, for his part, wants to join Liverpool this summer and has already visited the city in search of a house to prepare for a future transfer.