‘Everybody Knows’—Rayan Cherki Drops Ultimate Transfer Tease
Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has admitted “everyone knows” where he will be playing next season, offering a clear hint over a potential move to Manchester City.
City are comfortably in pole position when it comes to a deal for Cherki, who has one year left on his contract with Lyon and is expected to be sold by the cash-strapped French outfit after a sensational season which yielded 20 assists and 12 goals across all competitions.
Reports earlier this week suggested City had failed with a bid for Cherki worth €23 million (£19.4 million, $26.3 million). Just how much Lyon are looking for is unclear but it has been suggested City may need to pay close to double that figure—hardly a daunting prospect for a side of such financial strength.
Despite the confusion, Cherki is clearly confident that his future will be resolved soon.
"It’s getting done,” he told Téléfoot after coming off the bench to score a goal and assist another in France’s 5–4 defeat to Spain. “You know my answer. Everybody knows my answer.”
Liverpool are known to have held a recent meeting with Cherki, but the Reds are firmly focused on signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, with Cherki only seen as a possible alternative. City, meanwhile, are determined to get a deal for the newly capped France international over the line.
City are set for another active transfer window. A £46.3 million ($62.9 million) deal has been agreed to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, while Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri is on the cusp of a £33 million ($44.8 million) switch to the Etihad Stadium.
Rebuilding Pep Guardiola’s squad is seen as crucial for City officials after the disappointment of the 2024–25 campaign. While the Cityzens did ultimately finish third in the Premier League standings, they came nowhere close to competing for the title and were embarrassed in the Champions League.