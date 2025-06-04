France Predicted Lineup vs. Spain: UEFA Nations League Semifinal
It’s the summer of 2025 and Didier Deschamps is remarkably still the coach of the French national team. However, come the end of the week, the wily pragmatist could be adding another trophy to his impressive haul.
While France underwhelmed last year and required a second-leg comeback to advance into the UEFA Nations League’s final four, they’re FIFA‘s third ranked side in the world and are out for revenge when they face European champions Spain on Thursday night.
Lamine Yamal and company dashed their Euro 2024 hopes in the semifinals last summer, concluding what had been an uninspiring tournament for Les Bleus.
Despite a few defensive injuries, Deschamps’s squad is littered with stars and here’s how they could line up against Spain with a place in the Nations League final at stake.
France Predicted Lineup vs. Spain (4-3-3)
GK: Mike Maignan—Maignan emerged as France’s number one after Hugo Lloris retired, but we haven’t seen the best of him since Milan won the Scudetto in 2022. He‘s also been linked with a move to Chelsea.
RB: Malo Gusto—The full-back was horrific on his previous outing in the Conference League final, but Jules Koundé’s absence from the squad means Gusto’s set to start on Thursday.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Premier League champion has been forced to share minutes with France’s array of gifted young centre-backs in recent times, but injuries to William Saliba and Deschamps’s favourite, Dayot Upamecano, means Konaté should start both games this month.
CB: Lucas Hernandez—Key absence has opened the door for Hernandez to earn a rare starting berth. The PSG defender, who played 12 minutes of the Champions League final, hasn‘t played all that much for the national team since he tore his ACL at the 2022 World Cup.
LB: Lucas Digne—Good luck, Lucas. Yamal awaits.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—He’ll be without Real Madrid buddy Eduardo Camavinga this month, but his teammate’s absence should allow him to start at the base of France’s midfield without much competition.
CM: Manu Koné—The midfielder shone at Roma in 2024–25 and has been introduced to Deschamps’s setup after claiming a silver medal with his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He could be rewarded for his impressive season via a start on Thursday.
CM: Adrien Rabiot—The manager’s ol’ reliable. Rabiot is always in Deschamps’s thinking, no matter how well he performs at club level.
RW: Michael Olise—France can afford to rest those who starred in the Champions League final due to their high-quality alternatives. Olise was crucial to their success over Croatia in the quarterfinals and has just finished a wonderful first season in the Bundesliga.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—La Liga’s Pichichi winner ranks third in France’s all-time scoring charts with 48. He already has Olivier Giroud‘s record of 57 in his sights.
LW: Randal Kolo Muani—If Deschamps doesn’t want to play Marcus Thuram or the trio of PSG attackers in his squad, he could turned to the versatile Kolo Muani, who’s a striker by trade but can drift out wide.