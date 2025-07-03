Report: Franco Mastantuono Forces Real Madrid to Delay Exciting Return
Real Madrid’s acquisition of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate has convinced the Spanish giants to leave Nico Paz at Como for at least one more season, according to multiple reports.
Xabi Alonso managed to convince Mastantuono to turn down numerous interested suitors for Real Madrid this summer. The Spanish giants have committed a substantial fee of €45 million ($51.7 million) for the services of a 17-year-old playmaker.
The impending arrival of Mastantuono, which is set to be made official on his 18th birthday in August, has directly impacted the future of another languid left-footed attacking midfielder. As reported by Sky Italia, Madrid have opted against triggering the release clause in Paz’s contract to bring the former academy player back to the Spanish capital.
This decision was a consequence of Mastantuono’s arrival, Fabrizio Romano claims.
Nico Paz vs. Franco Mastantuono Stats
Stat
Nico Paz
Franco Mastantuono
Age
20
17
Club Appearances
97
64
Club Goals
19
10
Club Assists
16
7
International Caps
3
1
Paz is three years older than his Argentine compatriot and so has made considerably more appearances, even though Mastantuono has been playing senior football since he was 16 and is River’s youngest ever scorer. However, when only considering his outings at the highest level, Paz made just eight cameos for Madrid’s first team before flourishing in his first campaign as a regular in Serie A with Como.
As the loping attacking pivot of Cesc Fàbregas’s surprise package, Paz racked up an impressive eight Serie A assists last term—a tally just three players in the division could top. Only Inter sensation Nicolò Barella totted up more through balls than Como’s playmaker last term.
Mastantuono is similarly creative but also offers a potent shot from range.
Madrid’s chance to be reunited with Paz hasn’t evaporated just yet. As multiple outlets have reported, Alonso’s side have the option to buy their former academy player for €9 million ($10.6 million) next summer or €10 million ($11.8 million) in 2027.