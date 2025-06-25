Franco Mastantuono Reveals ‘Incredible’ Xabi Alonso Intervention in Real Madrid Transfer
Franco Mastatuono revealed that a particularly compelling discussion with Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso ultimately “motivated” him to join the Spanish giants this summer.
The record-breaking Argentine teenager was coveted by most of Europe’s elite. Manchester United and Chelsea were widely credited with interest in River Plate’s youngest-ever goalscorer, while the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were also linked with the left-footed playmaker.
However, it was Real Madrid who won the race for Mastantuono’s signature earlier this month. Before putting pen to paper on a deal which will eventually earn River €45 million ($51.7 million), the Argentine sat down with the freshly appointed Alonso.
“The way Xabi handled me was incredible,” Mastantuono gushed in an interview with DAZN.
“I’m very grateful to him. The talk had a huge influence on me because the fact that a coach wants you is a vote of confidence for a player who’s leaving a huge club like River Plate. That’s not easy. His words really motivated me to make the jump.”
While Alonso’s sales pitch was undoubtedly influential, the grandeur of the most successful club in European football serves as a pretty convincing argument in itself. “Playing for Real Madrid is a dream for me,” Mastantuono admitted.
“It’s the biggest club in the world, it’s the team that wins the most in Europe. Any player wants to play there. All players want to be there. I’m going to have to change my life to go play there. I don’t need to say it in words; everyone knows what it’s like.”
Mastantuono is prepared to continue clinging onto every word which tumbles out of Alonso’s mouth. “In football, I’m going to have to keep learning, and I’m sure I still have a lot more to learn,” he noted. “I like to listen, learn, and observe. That’s my greatest strength, and it helps me solve problems on the pitch.”
Before he can begin getting acclimatized to the demands of Madrid, Mastantuono must first navigate the Club World Cup with River Plate. Palmeiras’s Brazilian winger Estêvão, who is heading to Chelsea next season, has opened up on his struggles to concentrate on the ongoing tournament. But Mastantuono is having no such issues.
“Every time I play for River Plate, ever since my debut, I try to do so professionally,” he warned ahead of a decisive group game against Inter Milan. “I know I don’t have many games left here, but I always put the same desire and passion into it. I have a huge love for the club and I will always give my life for these colors.”