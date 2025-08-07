SI

Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees

Gianluigi Donnarumma also in the running after great success with Paris Saint-Germain.

Tom Gott

Emiliano Martínez is among the nominees for 2025.
Emiliano Martínez is among the nominees for 2025. / IMAGO/PA Images

10 goalkeepers will battle it out to be crowned the winner of the 2025 Yashin Trophy.

First given to Liverpool stopper Alisson in 2019, the Yashin Trophy celebrates the best goalkeeper in the world and is named after legendary Soviet Union star Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez is the current holder of the award, having won in both 2023 and 2024, and the Argentina international is once again among the nominees to take home the prize this year.

Martínez is one of four candidates from the Premier League. Alisson makes the cut again, having last reached the podium in second place in 2022, while there is also a place for Golden Glove-winning duo David Raya and Matz Sels of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Among the favorites to win the award will be Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma. While currently battling transfer uncertainty, Donnarumma played a crucial role in his side’s run to Champions League glory last season, saving a number of key penalties along the way.

The man tipped to replace Donnarumma at PSG, Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, also features as the only other Ligue 1 representative.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois returns to the shortlist after injury saw him miss out 12 months ago, and on the other side of the city, Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak is looking to improve on his third-placed finish in 2021.

Rounding out the shortlist are Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou, who dazzled at the Club World Cup, and reliable Inter stopper Yan Sommer.

Yashin Trophy 2025 Nominees in Full

Player

Teaam

Alisson

Liverpool/Brazil

Yassine Bounou

Al Hilal/Morocco

Lucas Chevalier

Lille

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid/Belgium

Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG/Italy

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa/Argentina

Jan Oblak

Atlético Madrid/Slovenia

David Raya

Arsenal/Spain

Matz Sels

Nottingham Forest/Belgium

Yann Sommer

Inter/Switzerland

Women’s Yashin Trophy 2025 Nominees

Player

Team

Ann-Katrin Berger

Gotham FC/Germany

Cata Coll

Barcelona/Spain

Hannah Hampton

Chelsea/England

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Paris FC/Brighton/Nigeria

Daphne van Domselaar

Arsenal/Netherlands

Published |Modified
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

