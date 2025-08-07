Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees
10 goalkeepers will battle it out to be crowned the winner of the 2025 Yashin Trophy.
First given to Liverpool stopper Alisson in 2019, the Yashin Trophy celebrates the best goalkeeper in the world and is named after legendary Soviet Union star Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or.
Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez is the current holder of the award, having won in both 2023 and 2024, and the Argentina international is once again among the nominees to take home the prize this year.
Martínez is one of four candidates from the Premier League. Alisson makes the cut again, having last reached the podium in second place in 2022, while there is also a place for Golden Glove-winning duo David Raya and Matz Sels of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest respectively.
Among the favorites to win the award will be Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma. While currently battling transfer uncertainty, Donnarumma played a crucial role in his side’s run to Champions League glory last season, saving a number of key penalties along the way.
The man tipped to replace Donnarumma at PSG, Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, also features as the only other Ligue 1 representative.
Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois returns to the shortlist after injury saw him miss out 12 months ago, and on the other side of the city, Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak is looking to improve on his third-placed finish in 2021.
Rounding out the shortlist are Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou, who dazzled at the Club World Cup, and reliable Inter stopper Yan Sommer.
Yashin Trophy 2025 Nominees in Full
Player
Teaam
Alisson
Liverpool/Brazil
Yassine Bounou
Al Hilal/Morocco
Lucas Chevalier
Lille
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid/Belgium
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG/Italy
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa/Argentina
Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid/Slovenia
David Raya
Arsenal/Spain
Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest/Belgium
Yann Sommer
Inter/Switzerland
Women’s Yashin Trophy 2025 Nominees
Player
Team
Ann-Katrin Berger
Gotham FC/Germany
Cata Coll
Barcelona/Spain
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea/England
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Paris FC/Brighton/Nigeria
Daphne van Domselaar
Arsenal/Netherlands