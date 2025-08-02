Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Unhappy’ As Chelsea, Man Utd Explore Ambitious Moves
Gianluigi Donnarumma is reported to be unimpressed by Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to sign a new goalkeeper this summer amid uncertainty over his contract situation.
Donnarumma, widely hailed as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, is in the final 12 months of his contract but, despite a mutual desire to agree an extension earlier this year, talks have so far proven fruitless.
PSG have sought to convince Donnarumma to buy into their new wage structure—he is the only player left on the bumper contracts handed out under previous management—but talks have stalled and the Champions League winners have not hesitated to look elsewhere.
Lille’s Lucas Chevalier is expected to complete a move to PSG worth around €40 million ($46.1 million) in the coming weeks and the Ligue 1 champions have discussed the situation with Donnarumma who, according to RMC Sport, was less than impressed.
Because of their pursuit of Chevalier, PSG are prepared to sell Donnarumma this summer, opening the door to both Chelsea and Manchester United.
As it stands, Donnarumma has not decided on his next move. He has spoken publicly of his desire to remain with PSG but the impending deal for Chevalier has cast doubt over his future in the French capital.
It is stressed that PSG will not close the door to Donnarumma, whose impact on last season’s European triumph is well-respected, but the 26-year-old will not be a guaranteed starter if he chooses to stay.
A move away from Paris could force Donnarumma to lower his wage demands. Chelsea operate on a similar incentive-based salary strategy to the one now used by PSG, while United are known to be looking to trim their expenses.