Gary Neville Criticizes Arsenal's Shocking Defeat to Bournemouth
Gary Neville had some harsh words for the Gunners after a 10-man Arsenal could not salvage a result against Bournemouth.
Arsenal suffered its first loss of the 2024–25 season on Oct. 19 after William Saliba received a straight red card at Bournemouth. Referee Rob Jones determined the defender denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity, leaving the Gunners down a man for the third time this Premier League season.
Mikel Arteta's side went into halftime deadlocked at 0–0, but saw any points vanish when Ryan Christie found the back of the net in the 70th minute. Justin Kluivert doubled the Cherries' lead from the spot just nine minutes later.
Speaking with Sky Sports, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Arsenal's performance.
"When you go down to 10 men, you got to still go out and win," Neville said. "I do genuinely believe yesterday against Bournemouth at 0–0 with 10 men, they should go and win that match."
"That's the most disappointing thing," he continued. "That [Arsenal] has not gone and won the game against Brighton. They have not gone and won the game against Bournemouth. And I think they should be, with the quality that they have, still be able to win those matches."
Arteta's side went down to 10 men against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 31 after Declan Rice received a second yellow card for delaying a restart. Arsenal managed a 1–1 draw, but could not find a winner in the second half.
Three matches later, Leandro Trossard received a second yellow card and was sent off for delaying the restart against Manchester City. Again, Arsenal could only walk away with a point against the defending English champions.
"If you do go down to 10 men, you have to go and win," Neville said. "Now City? Take that one out because it's Manchester City. But the other two, Brighton and Bournemouth...go and win the match."
The only times the Gunners dropped points in the Premier League this season have been when they go down a man. With 11 players on the pitch, Arsenal's 2024–25 EPL record remains perfect.
Neville still revealed his belief in Arsenal to recover and win the league, but only if the team starts grinding out results even when faced with adversity. Arsenal will now be without Saliba when the Gunners host Liverpool on Oct. 27.