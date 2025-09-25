Gavi Breaks Silence on Injury Shock, Lamine Yamal, Barcelona Stars Offer Support
A defiant Gavi promised to “come back” as many times as he need to following a surgery that will keep the Barcelona midfielder out of action until 2026.
Initially the plan was for Gavi—who hasn’t featured for the club since their Aug. 23 victory against Levante—to undergo conservative treatment to avoid going under the knife. But after continuing to experience pain, surgery was inevitable. Still, the belief was that the midfielder could return to action in four to five weeks.
It turned out to be months rather than weeks. According to SPORT, during the surgery, doctors realized that Gavi’s injury was more severe than originally thought. The midfielder’s right meniscus had to be stitched up, resulting in a more lengthy recovery process.
After missing close to a year following an ACL tear on Nov. 2023, the 21-year-old is in for another long stint away from the pitch with problems in that same knee.
Gavi Delivers Promise to Barcelona Supporters
Various outlets in Spain reported that Gavi was distraught upon learning the severity of his injury—especially with the World Cup less than a year away. Still, the former Kopa Trophy winner took to social media to send an encouraging message in the face of adversity.
“Those who know me know that I will come back as many times as needed to defend Barça and my people until the end,” Gavi wrote on Instagram. “A true champion isn’t made in moments of success, but rather in those in which he lifts himself up after falling.”
“Thank you all for the messages of support and love,” he finished.
Barcelona players Ronald Araújo, Pedri and Lamine Yamal were pictured accompanying Gavi next to his hospital bed on social media.
Players, Hansi Flick React to Gavi’s Injury
Ahead of Barcelona’s clash vs. Real Oviedo on Thursday night, Hansi Flick spoke about Gavi’s surgery and revealed he believes this will be good for him in regards of his career longevity. He also added that he has full faith in Gavi making a successful recovery.
“He’s a player with a big, big heart,” Flick said. “He’s a player with a lot of emotion. He’s a player who lives—I will not say dies—for this club, but it’s like this. I’m really happy to have him on my team.
“Of course we are waiting until he’s back. It’s not easy for this team because he has huge quality for us. But really, everyone of us will support him, help him to reach his level again.”
It’s well-known that despite his young age, Gavi is one of the leaders in Barcelona’s dressing room and one of the most liked players on the team. Almost the entirety of Barça’s squad sent messages of support on social media for the La Masia graduate, including a heartfelt one from Yamal.
“My warrior, I have no doubt that in no time you’ll be back being the best as always. Nothing can stop you. We’re all waiting for you. Lots of strength. I love you,” Yamal wrote.
But it wasn’t just current teammates that sent their support for Gavi. The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé also made sure to give words of encouragement to his former Barcelona teammate.
“Lots of strength little brother,” Dembélé wrote on an Instagram story. “I hope you recover very soon to see you enjoying yourself on the pitch again! Big hug and I miss you.”
Barcelona Make Decision on Potential Gavi Replacement
Gavi will likely be out until at least Feb. 2026, meaning his injury meets the “long term“ requirement that could allow Barcelona to offload a portion of his salary to sign and register a potential replacement. The club followed this formula to register Joan García in the aftermath of Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury over the summer.
Nevertheless, Barcelona are not looking into bringing any possible Gavi replacements, per MARCA. With the transfer market currently closed, Barcelona’s hands are tied. The club could only explore the free agent market to acquire reinforcements.
When Gavi was sidelined after his ACL injury, the club offloaded his salary to bring and register Brazilian attacker Vitor Roque to Barcelona. But it appears nothing similar will happen this time around.
Pedri and Frenkie de Jong will continue to be the starters in Flick’s midfield pivot. While Gavi is on the mend, the presence of Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal grows in importance as the two main cover options for the starting midfield duo.