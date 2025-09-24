SI

Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona will visit the Estadio Carlos Tartiere for the first time in almost 25 years.

Roberto Casillas

Barcelona aim to remain undefeated in La Liga.
Midweek action in La Liga continues with reigning champions Barcelona visiting the newly promoted Real Oviedo.

Barcelona are back on the road in La Liga for the first time since dropping points against a gritty Rayo Vallecano side. Hansi Flick’s men have looked significantly better winning three matches in a row including a strong win in Champions League play against Newcastle United.

A 3–0 pummeling of Getafe last time out confirmed the Catalan’s surge in form, though, they’ll make the trip to Oviedo with significant absentees due to injury. Nevertheless, a victory is paramount to keep up the pace with current leaders Real Madrid.

Real Oviedo have struggled since returning to Spain’s top-flight. Veljko Paunović’s side managed just three points from five matches so far scoring just once. Still, they’ll be up and ready for their first game against Barcelona since 2001.

What Time Does Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?

  • Location: Oviedo, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio Carlos Tartiere
  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 25
  • Kick-off Time: 20:30 BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Miguel Ortiz

Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Real Oviedo: 2 wins
  • Barcelona: 3 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last Meeting: Barcelona 0–1 Real Oviedo (May 27, 2001) - La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Oviedo

Barcelona

Elche 1–0 Real Oviedo - 9/21/25

Barcelona 3–0 Getafe - 9/21/25

Getafe 2–0 Real Oviedo - 9/13/25

Newcastle United 1–2 Barcelona - 9/18/25

Real Oviedo 1–0 Real Sociedad - 8/30/25

Barcelona 6–0 Valencia - 9/14/25

Real Oviedo 0–3 Real Madrid - 8/24/25

Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Barcelona - 8/31/25

Villarreal 2–0 Real Oviedo - 8/14/25

Levante 2–3 Barcelona - 8/23/25

How To Watch Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1

Canada

TSN+, Amazon Prime Video, TSN3

Mexico

Sky Sports, Sky+

Real Oviedo Team News

Santi Cazorla
Santi Cazorla will start for the first time this season against Barcelona. / Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paunović confirmed that former Arsenal midfielder and Real Oviedo legend Santi Cazorla will get the nod from the start for the first time this season against Barcelona.

The hosts will be hoping to add to their unimpressive record of having scored just one goal since returning to La Liga. Venezuela international Salomón Rondón will start up top, but Federico Viñas could see minutes as he returns from suspension.

Elsewhere, David Costas, Nacho Vidal and Ovie Ejaria remain sidelined with injuries. However, Luka Ilić appears to have avoided a major injury and could be on the pitch for Barça’s visit.

Real Oviedo Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo will rely on Santi Cazorla to threat passes behind Barcelona’s high-line. / FotMob

Real Oviedo predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-1-1): Escandell, Ahijado, Calvo, Carmo, Alhassane; Hassan, Reina, Dendoncker, Chaira; Cazorla; Rondón

Barcelona Team News

Gavi, Lamine Yamal
Both Gavi (left) and Lamine Yamal are unavailable vs. Real Oviedo. / Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have been dealt tough injury blows in recent weeks. Fermín López picked up a muscle injury and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks. To make matters worse, Gavi underwent knee surgery to repair his right meniscus and is expected to miss four-to-five months.

Ballon d’Or runner-up Lamine Yamal is expected to miss his fourth consecutive match for Barcelona, eying a return for next weekend’s clash against Real Sociedad. Alejandro Balde is also nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but he’s still unlikely to feature at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Marcus Rashford, Gerard Martín and Dani Olmo are all poised to get the nod in the absence of Barça’s injured stars. Ferran Torres has been in fine form since the start of the term and should keep his place over Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo

Barcelona
Barcelona have more than enough firepower to defeat Real Oviedo. / FotMob

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Real Oviedo (4-2-3-1): García, Koundé, García, Cubarsí, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

In their first meeting in close to a quarter century, Barcelona are the overwhelming favorites to defeat Real Oviedo.

After a shaky start, Flick’s side is beginning to resemble the team that conquered La Liga last term. Even with all the injuries, the Catalans are well-equipped to handle business and take all three points from their visit to Oviedo.

Pedri and De Jong will dominate in midfield and Barça’s attacking line will have no shortage of options in front of goal.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 0–3 Barcelona

Roberto Casillas
