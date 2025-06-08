Germany 0–2 France: Player Ratings As Mbappe, Maignan Shine in Nations League Playoff
Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise helped France to a 2–0 win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League third-place playoff.
France had been bested 5–4 by Spain in a thrilling semi-final tie while Germany had been defeated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, leading to a clash between two nations who have won six World Cups between them.
Chelsea-linked Mike Maignan made a couple of first-half saves for France, either side of Liverpool target Florian Wirtz striking the foot of the post, and Germany had a penalty awarded just after the half-hour mark when Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi went down under a challenge from the retreating Lucas Hernández.
VAR intervened though to overturn the decision of referee Ivan Kružliak—replays suggested Adeyemi had gone down with little to no contact being made.
Mbappé had spurned an opportunity for France but didn’t pass up a second chance just before the half-time interval. Real Madrid’s No. 9 superbly controlled a cross into the box from club teammate Aurelien Tchouaméni before shifting the ball to his right foot to fire home via the palm of Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.
Germany had a goal ruled out ten minutes into the second half as Niclas Füllkrug was adjudged to have been too physical in getting the ball back from Adrien Rabiot, before Marcus Thuram had a chance at the other end to make it 2–0—Ter Stegen doing well to get down and turn it around the post.
Ter Stegen’s impressive showing continued with further saves from Thuram and Mbappé—the second a particularly good stop—but he was powerless to prevent Olise from doubling the lead six minutes from time after another swift France counter-attack.
The final 2–0 scoreline was richly deserved for France, who will feel confident of achieving something special in the years to come with the amount of young talent at their disposal.
Germany player ratings (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating (out of 10)
GK: Marc-André ter Stegen
7.7
RB: Joshua Kimmich (c)
6.9
CB: Robin Koch
5.6
CB: Jonathan Tah
6.5
LB: David Raum
7.0
CM: Leon Goretzka
6.7
CM: Pascal Groß
7.0
AM: Nick Woltemade
6.0
RW: Karim Adeyemi
6.4
CF: Niclas Füllkrug
5.7
LW: Florian Wirtz
7.0
SUB: Denis Undav (46' for Woltemade)
6.1
SUB: Maximilian Mittelstädt (65' for Raum)
6.6
SUB: Tom Bischof (65' for Goretzka)
6.7
SUB: Thilo Kehrer (73' for Groß)
6.1
SUB: Serge Gnabry (79' for Adeyemi)
6.2
Subs not used: Alexander Nübel (GK), Oliver Baumann, Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Robert Andrich, Felix Nmecha, Leroy Sané, Robin Gosens, Aleksandar Pavlović.
France player ratings (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating (out of 10)
GK: Mike Maignan
9.0
RB: Malo Gusto
7.7
CB: Loic Badé
7.4
CB: Lucas Hernández
7.3
LB: Lucas Digne
7.3
CM: Aurelien Tchouaméni
8.1
CM: Adrien Rabiot
8.2
AM: Rayan Cherki
7.0
RW: Randal Kolo Muani
6.8
CF: Marcus Thuram
7.4
LW: Kylian Mbappé
8.3
SUB: Manu Koné (68' for Tchouaméni)
6.3
SUB: Désiré Doué (68' for Kolo Muani)
6.2
SUB: Michael Olise (68' for Cherki)
7.5
SUB: Matteo Guendouzi (90' for Thuram)
N/A
Subs not used: Brice Samba, Lucas Chevalier, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konaté, Pierre Kalulu, Théo Hernandez, Warren Zaïre-Emery.