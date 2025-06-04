Germany 1–2 Portugal: Player Ratings As Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Portugal to UEFA Nations League Final
A second-half comeback capped off by Cristiano Ronaldo lifted Portugal over Germany and into the UEFA Nations League final.
After a brief weather delay, Germany and Portugal clashed in the first of two UEFA Nations League semifinal fixtures. A Seleção started the match off on the front foot and sent a few decent shots the way of Marc-André ter Stegen, who got the nod between the posts for the first time since Sept. 2024.
Germany survived the few nervy moments inside their own half, though, and grew into the game. Even without the injured Kai Havertz leading the line, the hosts created the best chances of the first half, forcing two great saves from Diogo Costa within the span of two minutes. The moments of skill from Aleksandar Pavlović and Leon Goretzka were bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming half from both sides.
Julian Nagelsmann's men came storming out of the tunnel with their sights set on goal. Less than three minutes into the second half, Germany pounced on a poor giveaway from Francisco Trincão inside his own half. Joshua Kimmich then lofted a perfect ball into the box that Florian Wirtz headed into the back of the net to put his country up 1–0.
Portugal came to life after going down a goal. Francisco Conceição was one of three substitutes to come onto the pitch in the 58th minute and he rewarded his manager's decision with an equalizer five minutes later. The 22-year-old curled home a brilliant strike from distance to get the visitors back into the game. Then, Ronaldo completed Portugal's comeback in the 68th minute thanks to great service from Nuno Mendes.
Roberto Martínez's men held onto their 2–1 lead until the final whistle, snapping Germany's eight-match unbeaten streak. Portugal now advance to the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 8, where they will play either Spain or France.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Germany Player Ratings vs. Portugal (3-4-2-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Players
Ratings
GK: Marc-André ter Stegen
6.7/10
CB: Jonathan Tah
6.2/10
CB: Robin Koch
6.3/10
CB: Waldemar Anton
5.8/10
RWB: Joshua Kimmich
8/10
DM: Aleksandar Pavlović
6.8/10
DM: Leon Goretzka
6.7/10
LWB: Maximilian Mittelstädt
6.7/10
AM: Leroy Sané
6.6/10
AM: Florian Wirtz
8.1/10
ST: Nick Woltemade
5.6/10
SUB: Robin Gosens (60' for Mittelstädt)
6.4/10
SUB: Serge Gnabry (60' for Sané)
6/10
SUB: Niclas Füllkrug (60' for Woltemade)
6.2/10
SUB: Felix Nmecha (71' for Anton)
6.8/10
SUB: Karim Adeyemi (71' for Pavlović)
6.3/10
Portugal Ratings vs. Germany (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Diogo Costa
7.4/10
RB: João Neves
7.3/10
CB: Rúben Dias
7.8/10
CB: Gonçalo Inácio
7.4/10
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.7/10
DM: Rúben Neves
6.7/10
DM: Bernardo Silva
7.2/10
RW: Francisco Trincão
6.5/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
7.7/10
LW: Pedro Neto
6.7/10
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo
8/10
SUB: Vitinha (58' for R. Neves)
6.5/10
SUB: Francisco Conceição (58' for Trincão)
7.7/10
SUB: Nélson Semedo (58' for J. Neves)
6/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (83' for Neto)
N/A
SUB: João Palhinha (91' for Ronaldo)
N/A