Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 10 Goals of All Time
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of greatest goalscorers of all time, has a resume full of jaw-dropping goals that only seems to get longer with each passing year.
From his years at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, as well his time in a Portugal shirt, Ronaldo has delivered some of the best goals in soccer history. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored everything from sensational free kicks to improbable backheels as he chases down 1,000 goals for club and country.
Here's a breakdown of Ronaldo's top goals over the last 20 years of his career.
10. Ronaldo's Best FIFA World Cup Goal
At 33 years old, Ronaldo scored the best FIFA World Cup goal of his illustrious career. Portugal's captain might have bagged a hat trick to secure his side a 3–3 draw with Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but it was his free kick that stole all the headlines.
Four years later, Ronaldo became the only men's player to score in five FIFA World Cups.
Watch the free kick here.
9. A Free Kick Not Too Far for Ronaldo
Commentator Clive Tyldesley infamously said, "It’s too far for Ronaldo to think about it" after United won a free kick from 40 yards out against Arsenal. But the best goalscorer in Champions League history was not scared off by the distance.
In fact, he rifled an unstoppable shot to beat Manuel Almunia near post and all-but punched United's ticket to the 2009 Champions League final.
Watch the sensational goal here.
8. Ronaldo Dummies Three Defenders vs. Espanyol
Even with three Espanyol defenders closing in on him, Ronaldo still managed to produce a highlight-worthy goal for Real Madrid. The Portugal captain dribbled along the edge of the box, sending three defenders the wrong way before rifling an off-balance shot with his weaker foot into the back of the net.
The fact that a goal of this quality only ranks eighth on our list says something about the upcoming outrageous finishes from one of the greatest players of all time.
Watch the goal here.
7. A Leap for the Ages
Everyone remembers seeing Ronaldo's goal vs. Sampdoria for the first time. The Juventus man scored the best header of his career after taking a giant leap off the ground and hanging in the air for what felt like ages.
Ronaldo reached such an outrageous height that he could not even properly land on his feet after scoring the goal.
6. A La Liga-Title Worthy Goal vs. Osasuna
Ronaldo finally won his first La Liga title with Real Madrid in 2012 and scored 45 goals throughout the domestic campaign, including one of his best ever in the Spanish top-flight. The superstar received the ball in Osasuna's half, took a few controlling touches and then tried his luck from 35 yards out.
No outrageous goal would be complete without a unique celebration, and Ronaldo took the chance to lift up his shorts and point to his thigh after the powerful strike.
Watch the goal here.
5. Ronaldo Silences the Camp Nou
Scoring against Barcelona was nothing new to Ronaldo in 2017, but he added a career-highlight to his El Clásico resume against the Catalans in the Spanish Super Cup. In the dying moments of the match, Ronaldo found the breakthrough for Real Madrid off a blistering counter attack.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a darting run down the left side of the pitch, cut inside on his right foot to evade Gerard Pique and finished a spectacular curling effort into the top right corner of the net.
Watch the goal here.
4. The Outrageous Backheel Volley vs. Valencia
There is some debate over Ronaldo's best La Liga goal, but it is hard to look past his acrobatic effort against Valencia. Ángel Di María delivered a hopeful ball in front of goal and Ronaldo contorted his body to send a backheel volley into the back of the net.
Los Blancos' greatest goalscorer of all time rescued a point for his side in a style only he could produce at the Santiago Bernabéu.
3. The First Ever Puskás Award-Winning Strike
Was anything ever too far out for Ronaldo in his prime? Perhaps none of his goals are as audacious as his effort against Porto. The former United star delivered a ferocious strike with enough power to crash into the back of the net from 40 yards out.
At age 23, Ronaldo received the first Puskás Award for the goal in 2009. He also won his first Ballon d'Or at the same age.
2. Ronaldo's Free Kick vs. Portsmouth
Another United moment earns its way into Ronaldo's best goals of his career. Plenty has been made about his free kicks in today's game, but no one was stopping his effort against Portsmouth in 2008. From about 30 yards out, Ronaldo's unforgettable rocket swerved over the wall and dipped into the top right corner of the net, leaving Old Trafford stunned in the best way.
The goal was so good that Sir Alex Ferguson called it the best free kick in Premier League history.
1. The Bicycle Kick vs. Juventus
The top spot was always going to go to Ronaldo's Champions League bicycle kick against Juventus. Dani Carvajal sent a lofty cross Ronaldo's way and the Portuguese superstar soared in the air and buried an overhead kick that will live in UCL infamy.
Only the greatest goals from the greatest players will garner applause from the opposing team's supporters. Even on the brink of being knocked out in the Champions League, Juventus' fans gave Ronaldo his flowers.