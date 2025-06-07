Germany Predicted Lineup vs. France: Wirtz Set for Starring Role in Nations League Playoff
Germany were hoping to be competing for the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League trophy on Sunday but will instead be playing for third place when they face France in Stuttgart.
A quick-fire comeback from Portugal in Wednesday’s semifinal saw Germany’s wait for the Nations League title go on, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half strike sinking Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Now attention turns to the battle for bronze with familiar opponents France.
Things have not been straightforward for Germany in June, with injuries leaving them without key personnel. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rüdiger are among the aces missing from the pack, but Die Mannschaft will still be able to field an abundance of talent against France.
Here’s how Germany could line up.
Germany Predicted Lineup vs. France (3-4-2-1)
GK: Marc-André ter Stegen—The Barcelona goalkeeper made his long-awaited national team return on Wednesday having missed the majority of the 2024–25 campaign through injury. France’s array of dazzling attackers will keep his gloves warm on Sunday.
CB: Jonathan Tah—Playing his first game since signing for Bayern Munich, Tah didn’t cover himself in glory during Portugal’s second goal of the evening. He will need to improve against Kylian Mbappé and Co.
CB: Robin Koch—Koch has enjoyed an impressive season with Eintracht Frankfurt and is benefitting from injuries to Rüdiger and Nico Schlotterbeck as he earns more minutes for the national team. It will be cap number 14 on Sunday.
CB: Waldemar Anton—Anton is another who would not have started the semifinal or the upcoming third-place playoff had there not been injuries. The Borussia Dortmund man will need to be at his best to thwart France’s staggering forwards.
RWB: Joshua Kimmich—Kimmich isn’t used to playing at right wing-back but he performed admirably midweek and supplied Florian Wirtz with an assist. The versatile playmaker made his 100th Germany appearance last time out.
CM: Leon Goretzka—Goretzka has played his way back into the national team and will be expected to handle a combative yet technical France midfield. He might have a new partner in the engine room to help Germany shore things up defensively.
CM: Pascal Groß—The experienced Groß might be the man to replace young Aleksandar Pavlovic. The Dortmund veteran was an unused substitute midweek but has been excellent in yellow and black this term.
LWB: Maximilian Mittelstädt—The flying wing-back will be playing in his home stadium on Sunday but will be more concerned with his defensive responsibilities against the likes of Rayan Cherki and Ousmane Dembélé than bombing forward.
RF: Leroy Sané—The winger didn’t do an awful lot against Portugal bar the odd moment of invention. With Jamal Musiala missing, Nagelsmann needs Sané to step up his creative game.
ST: Niclas Füllkrug—Nick Woltemade was the starting striker midweek but the more experienced Füllkrug should replace him in the XI. The West Ham United striker is prolific for his country, scoring 14 times in 23 appearances.
LF: Florian Wirtz—Liverpool supporters will be watching on gleefully as they catch a glimpse of Wirtz’s magic, with the attacking midfielder expected to join the Reds soon. Transfer talk didn’t distract him against Portugal as he got on the scoresheet.