‘Get Ready’—Lamine Yamal's Message to Barcelona and ‘Whole World’
Barcelona have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025–26 La Liga season with a new hint of Lamine Yamal’s impending number change.
With Ansu Fati joining Monaco on loan, the No.10 shirt was left vacant and it was quickly reported that the famous jersey, worn by Lionel Messi during his era of dominance at Camp Nou, will be handed to Yamal.
While the decision has already been made, it will not be formalised until July 13, the date of Yamal’s 18th birthday and also the first day of Barcelona’s pre-season camp. A special ceremony is planned to mark the occasion.
Barcelona’s new kit is now available for purchase but Yamal, who features prominently in the launch material, does not yet have a number. Indeed, orders of shirts with his name on the back come with a ‘mystery number’ stylized as ‘1?’ on the website.
Posing in the new shirt, Yamal said: “In five years, I’ll be 22. Get ready, Barça and the whole world. I will be uncontrollable.”
Barcelona’s new shirt brings a welcome return to the famous vertical stripes which were missing last season. Alongside that tribute to history is a nod to modernity—a blurred effect designed to recognize “movement, speed and freshness”.
Yamal’s change to the No.10 shirt has the potential to make this an era-defining shirt, but plans to unite the teenager with close friend Nico Williams were rocked by the shock revelation of his new contract with Athletic Club.
The search for a new forward is expected to continue. Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have both been tipped to pull on this new jersey, but much will depend on the club’s ability to appease La Liga’s spending rules.