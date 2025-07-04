Nico Williams Stuns Barcelona With Final Transfer Decision: ‘This Is My Home’
Nico Williams has formally rejected a move to Barcelona by putting pen to paper on a surprise contract extension with Athletic Club.
Personal terms had been agreed between Barcelona and Williams, whose release clause of €62 million ($72.9 million) including fees had left the door open to a move to Catalonia, but concerns over Barça’s ability to finance such a deal and register Williams sparked significant speculation over their chances of getting a deal done.
Out of nowhere, Athletic confirmed on Friday that Williams will not be leaving, instead tying the Spain international down to an eight-year contract extension which has increased his release clause.
“Athletic Club forward Nico Williams has put pen to paper on a 10-year deal keeping him in Bilbao until 30 June 2035,” a statement read. “Nico’s new agreement has an increase in the release clause of more than 50% over the previous one.
“Nico Williams’s step forward in the face of dizzying offers is a resounding success for Athletic Club, a true Athletic Club win.”
Upon signing the contract, Williams said: “When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home.”
The news comes as a stunning blow to Barcelona, who are still looking to sign a new forward even though they are not currently operating under La Liga’s 1:1 spending rules—the freedom to spend €1 for every €1 raised.
Liverpool winger Luis Díaz was a key target but Barcelona baulked at his price tag. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is keen to join the La Liga champions and was thought to be seen as a backup to Williams if a move for the Athletic star did not go through.