Gianluigi Donnarumma: Man Utd, Chelsea ‘Make Transfer Decision’ After PSG Snub
Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain after being left out of the club’s UEFA Super Cup squad, although the offers are not flooding in.
Despite enjoying the best campaign of his career, playing a crucial role in PSG’s first-ever Champions League triumph while also reaching the Club World Cup final, Donnarumma is being frozen out in the French capital. PSG signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille to serve as the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper this summer after talks over a new deal for Donnarumma stalled.
The Italy captain has one year left on his current contract. When discussions over an extension were raised, he supposedly refused to accept the club’s new wage structure. This standoff has sparked links to Chelsea and Manchester United, prompting PSG to predict that bids would soon start raining in. The phone hasn’t been ringing off the hook.
Donnarumma is open to a PSG exit, The Athletic report, but “only for the right club and at the right moment”. Whether United fit that criteria is unknown, but the Red Devils are only willing to make a move for the 26-year-old if André Onana moves on this summer, which appears to be increasingly unlikely. Fabrizio Romano has rated United’s chances of signing Donnarumma at just 30%. Chelsea’s hopes are even slimmer.
The Blues are not engaged in any active talks with the outcast custodian. After failing with a pre-Club World Cup pursuit of AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, Chelsea are thought to be “happy” with their current goalkeeper options; Robert Sánchez, Filip Jørgensen and Gabriel Slonina.
Despite the arrival of Chevalier, Donnarumma will not be forced into an unsatisfactory move and is prepared to wait it out in the increasingly tense surroundings of the French capital. L’Équipe claim that the “rift” between player and club is “complete” barely two months after their Champions League-winning high.