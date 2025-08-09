PSG ‘Expecting Offers’ for Gianluigi Donnarumma After Signing Replacement
Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly heading for the exit door at Paris Saint-Germain after the Parisians agreed a deal to sign Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as their new No. 1.
Question marks have surrounded Donnarumma’s future at PSG all summer long. The goalkeeper, who helped the French outfit claim a quadruple last season, has failed to reach an agreement with PSG for a contract extension.
Disputes over a new salary structure for the Italy international prompted the defending French and European champions to turn to the transfer market in search of a suitable replacement for Donnarumma, whose contract expires in June 2026.
ESPN report Chevalier has inked a five-year contract with PSG for a fee of €40 million ($47 million). The deal also includes an additional €15 million ($17 million) in potential bonuses.
With Chevalier on his way to the French capital, PSG “do not want to keep” Donnarumma. Instead, the club is willing to cash in on the 26-year-old before he can leave as a free agent next summer.
Donnarumma has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, with both English outfits in need of an upgrade between the posts. ESPN claim Inter are interested in the Yashin Trophy nominee as well.
The goalkeeper previously expressed his desire to keep representing PSG: “My priority is to stay at PSG. I don’t think there will be problems in the negotiations.”
Yet Donnarumma is poised for a transfer less than three months after he helped PSG win their first Champions League title. The club is expected to demand around €30 million ($35 million) for the Italian shot-stopper.
The pressure will be on Chevalier to find the same success as Donnarumma at the biggest club in France. The 23-year-old made 127 appearances for Lille, but has yet to debut for Les Bleus on the international stage.
PSG are expected to confirm the new signing soon after he passed his medical in Paris.