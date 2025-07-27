Gianluigi Donnarumma: Man Utd, Chelsea Given Boost in Goalkeeper Hunt by PSG ‘Agreement’
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning for life without starting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, giving hope to the Italian’s numerous suitors.
Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer back in 2021 and is at risk of leaving the club in the same circumstances. The 26-year-old’s contract expires next year and talks over an extension have been complicated. After tiptoeing around the subject, Donnarumma later insisted that his “priority” was to remain in the French capital.
However, consensus over a new deal has not yet been forthcoming. Unless Donnarumma puts pen to paper, this is the final summer in which the European champions can extract a fee for their prized No. 1, opening the door for several interested onlookers.
Chelsea are the latest club to be credited with interest in the elite goalkeeper, who is also thought to be a target for Manchester United. Manchester City have previously been linked with the Italy captain, although their pursuit of James Trafford will likely rule out a move.
PSG are expected to enter the goalkeeper market themselves. The French giants have already agreed personal terms with Lille shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier, according to Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations over a suitable fee—thought to be in the region of €40 million (£34.9 million, $47 million)—are ongoing as PSG “still can not agree” an extension for Donnarumma.
While Chelsea’s interest is thought to be another example of their ruthless exploitation of the market—the Blues have proven themselves incapable of overlooking a bargain deal when the opportunities arises—Manchester United would hugely benefit from Donnarumma’s arrival on the pitch.
The Red Devils have been reportedly scouting various custodians this summer as faith in existing No. 1 André Onana continues to fade. Targets with more potential than proven quality, such as Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, have been considered while a loan bid for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez was bluntly rebuffed.
Still only 26, Donnarumma would bring both quality and the promise of longevity without requiring an astronomical fee given his delicate contractual status.