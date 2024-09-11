Gio Reyna Suffers Another Injury Setback, Will Miss Time for Borussia Dortmund
U.S. men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna is expected to be sidelined for the next several weeks after picking up an injury in training on international duty.
The 21-year-old didn't feature in USMNT's 2-1 defeat to Canada and 1-1 draw against New Zealand. "Gio Reyna will be out; he has picked up an injury with the national team," Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Şahin said in a news conference.
Since joining Bundesliga giant Dortmund in 2019, Reyna has missed considerable time. It's a race back to fitness for the midfielder looking for consistent minutes at the club level.
Aan exact return date for Reyna hasn't been outlined. It seems as if he'll miss Dortmund's upcoming games against Club Brugge and Celtic in the Champions League along with clashes against VfB Stuttgart and FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.
Reyna has already found playing time hard to come by when he's been fit -- he played just 231 minutes in 10 appearances on loan at Nottingham Forest during the second half of last season. Reyna was brought on as a substitute in the latter stages of Dortmund's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in late August, his only appearance this season.
With new head coaches in Mauricio Pochettino at the international level and Nuri Şahin at Dortmund, Reyna will be itching to get back on the pitch and put the injury woes behind him to generate momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup.