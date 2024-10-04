Gio Reyna Suffers Injury Setback, Won't Return Until After November International Break
Gio Reyna's injury woes continue as the 21-year-old is set for another month on the sidelines.
Reyna suffered a groin injury while training with the U.S. men's national team back in September and has not returned to action for club or country since. Borussia Dortmund's manager Nuri Şahin gave an update on the midfielder's status and only had bad news to share.
“We expect that Juju and Karim will be available again after the international break in November. Unfortunately, Gio had a setback and it looks similar for him,” Şahin said in Friday's press conference.
The news comes just one week after Şahin said Reyna could possibly return before the October international break. The manager seemed optimistic of his player's progress, but another setback has delayed Reyna's comeback.
Before the injury, Reyna had only made one appearance for Dortmund in its 2024–25 campaign. He came off the bench on Aug. 24 against Frankfurt and played just nine minutes. The 21-year-old came into the season needing to prove himself to his new manager and work his way up the depth chart, but like so many times in his career, an injury got in the way.
Reyna also missed out on Mauricio Pochettino's first USMNT squad for the Stars and Stripes' international friendlies against Panama and Mexico. Now it looks like he will not be available for the USA's November Concacaf Nations League matches as well.
Reyna is one of the USMNT's most exciting playmakers and could elevate his game under Pochettino, but only if he can get healthy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.