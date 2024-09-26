Gio Reyna Could Return Ahead of Mauricio Pochettino USMNT Debut
Gio Reyna could be back on the pitch for Borussia Dortmund and the USMNT quicker than expected.
The 21-year-old picked up a groin injury while training for the U.S. men's national team during the most recent international break. Reyna missed the Stars and Stripes' friendlies against Canada and New Zealand as well as Dortmund's matches against FC Heidenheim, Club Brugge and VfB Stuttgart.
The midfielder was looking at weeks on the sidelines, but he is already participating in individual training. Nuri Şahin also shared a positive update on Reyna's progress.
"Gio Reyna is on the right track," Şahin said in yesterday's press conference. "He may be able to play before the international break."
Although Reyna was ruled out of Dortmund's clash with Bochum on Friday, Sept. 27, he could possibly make his return for BVB's mid-week Champions League fixture against Celtic or the club's next Bundesliga match against Union Berlin on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The midfielder only made one appearance for Dortmund before suffering his latest injury. After an unsuccessful loan at Nottingham Forest last season, Reyna needed to work his way up the depth chart and impress his new manager if he wanted to find consistent minutes for the club.
If Reyna does recover in time for the international break, he could possibly feature in the USMNT's upcoming friendlies against Panama and Mexico under new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino.
"The opportunity to lead the U.S. men’s national team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up," Pochettino said. "I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."
Reyna could be one of the UMSNT's important players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but first, he needs to regain full match fitness.