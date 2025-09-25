Giovanni Leoni Makes ‘Magical’ Liverpool Vow After Knee Injury
Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni intends to return as soon as possible after seeing his debut for the club prematurely ended by a suspected ACL tear.
The Reds paid an initial £26 million (€35 million) to beat a number of European heavyweights to Leoni’s signature this summer and he caught the eye on his first start of the campaign against Southampton on Tuesday, only to leave the pitch on a stretcher in the final 10 minutes of the match.
Reports emerged on Wednesday stating Leoni had torn the ACL in his left knee, likely ruling him out for the majority of this campaign and potentially until the start of the 2026–27 season.
“I want to sincerely thank every single person who has shown me support in this difficult moment,” Leoni wrote on social media.
“It wasn’t the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible. Thank you so much!”
Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk Show Support to Leoni
Leoni’s Liverpool teammates were quick to rally around the youngster, showing their support in response to his social media post.
Virgil van Dijk, who suffered his own ACL injury in 2020, offered a series of supportive emojis, while £116 million summer signing Florian Wirtz responded: “You’ll come back stronger.”
Winger Federico Chiesa, another victim of an ACL injury in 2022, spoke about Leoni after the final whistle. The Italy forward, who is expected to take Leoni’s spot in Liverpool’s Champions League squad, could not hide his disappointment when speaking to club media.
“I am sorry for Giovanni Leoni after what happened to him,” Chiesa said of his fellow countryman. “He has a bright future ahead. He is a fantastic guy and great footballer.”