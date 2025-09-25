How Liverpool Can Take Advantage of New Champions League Rule After Giovanni Leoni Injury
Liverpool suffered their first major injury setback of the 2025–26 season during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third round win over Southampton.
The Reds were victorious thanks to goals from summer recruits Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké—the latter then sent off for a ludicrous second booking—but it was not all good news for Liverpool’s new signings.
Giovanni Leoni, the 18-year-old signed from Parma for £26 million, had enjoyed an excellent debut before being withdrawn on a stretcher ten minutes from the full-time whistle, with reports suggesting the teenager has damaged his ACL. He’s likely to be missing for the majority of the season as a result.
It’s a sizeable blow for Liverpool and their Italian wonderkid, but the injury setback will open the door for another member of Arne Slot’s squad thanks to a new Champions League rule.
How New Champions League Rule Could Benefit Liverpool
UEFA have introduced a new squad registration rule for the 2025–26 season which is set to benefit the Reds. Participating clubs can now replace a player named in their 25-man roster prior to Matchday 6 should they sustain a long-term injury or illness.
Leoni’s absence will likely meet the 60-day criteria for an extended absence, meaning Liverpool should be able to replace the central defender for the league phase.
A recent UEFA statement on the rule change read: “The Executive Committee approved an amendment to the 2025–26 UEFA men’s club competitions’ regulations to admit the temporary replacement of a maximum of one outfield player with long-term injury or illness during the league phase until matchday 6 included.
“The reasoning for the adaptation is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and players are safeguarded from additional workload pressure.”
Who Could Replace Giovanni Leoni in Liverpool’s Champions League Squad?
Slot will almost certainly replace Leoni with his Italian compatriot Federico Chiesa. The winger was omitted from the league phase squad as Liverpool were unable to find room for him, but the 27-year-old should now be handed a European opportunity.
Liverpool’s lack of central defensive options means Slot’s unable to call upon a like-for-like replacement, with the Reds’ inability to conclude the deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi on deadline day proving an even bigger frustration now.
Chiesa, however, has made a hugely encouraging start to the season and will be an asset for Slot on the continent. The forward, who was strongly touted with an Anfield exit over the summer, scored a crucial winner against Bournemouth in Liverpool’s Premier League opener and supplied two assists against Southampton midweek.
Liverpool are worryingly low on central defenders but Chiesa will add to their incredible pool of attackers in the Champions League.