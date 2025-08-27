Grimsby Town's Goalkeeper Had Hilarious Reaction to Eliminating Man Utd in Carabao Cup
In the biggest shock of the young 2025–26 season, Grimsby Town eliminated Manchester United from the Carabao Cup in the second round.
The League Two outfit—English football’s fourth division—were stellar against the Man Utd. However, after squandering a two-goal lead, they had to wait until the 26th kick of a penalty shootout to complete the upset. It was the first time since 2014 that the Red Devils were eliminated in the second round.
Goalkeeper Christy Pym denied a would be game-winning penalty from Matheus Cunha early in the shootout and was unquestionably one of the heroes of the night. Following the match, though, he admitted to mixed feelings in a hilarious post-match interview.
“Yeah it’s not sunk in yet [the win]. I’m a Man United fan so I’m half fuming a little bit,” Pym said. “Nights like this are what you play football for.”
Despite conceding two late goals that sent the tie to penalties, Pym was brilliant against the team he supports. The Grimsby goalkeeper finished the match with seven saves, including some truly spectacular ones. Yet, he still isn’t fully pleased with his performance at the end.
“I should’ve done a little bit better [in the penalty shootout], shouldn’t I? I got one save that kept us in it and then the boys did the rest. They were brilliant.”
In their first meeting against Man Utd since 1948, Grimsby Town emerged victorious on a night that will go down in club history.
Grimsby now moves on to the third round of the Carabao Cup where they’ll face Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. The match will take place between September 15–22.