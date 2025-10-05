SI

Haij Wright Makes Latest Claim for USMNT Starting Job Ahead of October Friendlies

The USMNT striker leads the EFL Championship in goals through nine games.

Ben Steiner

Haji Wright is fighting for the USMNT starting striker job.
Haji Wright is fighting for the USMNT starting striker job. / Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team still has questions across the roster, but Haji Wright is putting himself in a position to solve the striker issue as the October international window beckons.

Wright scored his ninth goal in all competitions for Coventry City on Saturday, as they dominated Sheffield Wednesday with a 5–0 win to bring them to the top of the EFL Championship table. His goal came in first-half stoppage time, netting his eighth goal in the Championship and 40th with the club since signing in 2023.

The 27-year-old is among the names fighting for the starting striker job as the USMNT continue to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. Wright was called up by head coach Mauricio Pochettino for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia alongside Patrick Agyemang and Folarin Balogun.

FREE NEWSLETTER. US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only). dark

Wright in Top Form Ahead of USMNT Friendlies

Wright has now scored in seven of his last nine matches. His goals come at the perfect time as well, as he finds himself in stellar form ahead of the October camp.

“We couldn’t ask for much more from the week with three clean sheets and a lot of goals, Coventry manager Frank Lampard said after the match. “We worked hard and we’ve had a good start now up to this point, and it's important we keep our feet on the ground, enjoy the moment, because it’s been a good week and rest up and try and continue with this form.”

Wright has not featured for the USMNT since June 16 in the Gold Cup, a 5–0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in which he scored. An Achilles injury kept him out of the rest of the tournament as the U.S. went on to finish runners-up. He was not selected in September as the USMNT fell to South Korea and beat Japan in international friendlies.

“I hope he does [start], and how passionate he is about doing that and representing his country at the World Cup and what that would mean to him. He’s very honest about that, as he should be,” Lampard told Sports Illustrated in September.

Haij Wright Stats: 2025–26

Competition

Appearances

Goals

Assists

EFL Championship

9

8

0

Carabao Cup

2

1

1

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer