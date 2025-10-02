USMNT Roster for October 2025 Friendlies: Mauricio Pochettino Welcomes Key Returnees
Mauricio Pochettino was able to welcome back the likes of Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie when naming his 26-strong U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) roster for October’s friendlies against Ecuador and Australia.
Robinson has been unceremoniously knocked out of his stride over recent months. Fulham’s tireless left back had established himself as one of the best Premier League performers in his position, earning speculation of a move to Liverpool, while racking up 10 assists, the most of any defender across Europe’s top five leagues.
However, the 28-year-old was forced to undergo knee surgery over the summer, ruling him out of the Gold Cup. Robinson had been overlooked for USMNT’s previous two camps but is finally expected to make his international return for the first time since November 2024.
McKennie hasn’t featured for his country since March 2025. Juventus’s involvement in the Club World Cup ruled him out of Gold Cup contention and Pochettino overlooked him for September’s internationals.
A royally in-form Christian Pulisic naturally spearheads the squad—his feud with Pochettino over the summer long since forgotten (until the goals dry up at least)— while Patrick Agyemang is available for the first time since impressing at this summer’s continental tournament.
Why Tyler Adams Isn’t in USMNT’s October Roster
The most notable omission from Pochettino’s squad was Tyler Adams. The Bournemouth midfielder has been a fixture of the national team when fully fit and available, notably captaining his country at the 2022 World Cup.
Adams, who has started all six of Bournemouth’s Premier League fixtures this season, has not been ruled out with injury but is instead with his wife, who is expecting to give birth in the coming days, as revealed by The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.
Full USMNT Roster for Friendlies vs. Ecuador, Australia
Goalkeepers
- Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)
- Matt Freese (New York City FC)
- Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
- Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
Defenders
- Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)
- Alex Freeman (Orlando City)
- Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse)
- Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)
- Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Weston McKennie (Juventus)
- Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)
- Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
- James Sands (FC St Pauli)
- Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon)
- Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards
- Patrick Agyemang (Derby County)
- Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco)
- Christian Pulisic (Milan)
- Tim Weah (Marseille)
- Haji Wright (Coventry City)
- Alex Zendejas (Club América)