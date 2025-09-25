Harry Kane: Bayern Munich Chief Delivers Surprise Response to Man Utd, Tottenham Links
Bayern Munich’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, was disarmingly blasé about the transfer speculation building around Harry Kane, insisting that the decision was up to the striker himself.
Kane’s future has been cast in a thin veil of uncertainty since the reported emergence of a release clause in the forward’s contract. German outlets suggest that the prolific England captain could be available for €65 million (£56.8 million, $76.4 million) next summer if he confirms his desire to leave.
This has sparked a burst of links with a return to the Premier League. Manchester United have long been tipped to make a move for the talismanic striker while Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank openly admitted that he “would like to see Kane back” in north London.
Few would turn down a centre forward with Kane’s scoring record, but Eberl didn’t offer a great deal of reassurance that Bayern would be able to hang on to a player who still has two years left on his deal.
“He’s old enough to make his own decisions,” Eberl said of the 32-year-old, “whether it’s a clause or no clause, whatever—if he says he wants to make a decision, then he’ll make it, as he showed at Tottenham.”
However, the transfer strategist did clarify Bayern’s preferred outcome: “Our wish is, of course, to be very, very successful with Harry this season and in the future!”
Manager Vincent Kompany unexpectedly shared the same opinion of his team’s perennial top scorer. “He’s in a very good phase right now,” the Belgian boss, who faced Kane five times as a player, gushed. “And the last thing I want to do is open the door to another discussion.
“The one thing I always see is that he still has that hunger to win titles. And he can do that at Bayern. That’s the only focus.”
Harry Kane Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland Record
The fervour surrounding Kane has only been ramped up by his outrageous start to the new season. Bayern’s No. 9 boasts 13 goals in seven games for the Bavarian giants, including eight in four league outings. Kane is just two strikes away from a century of goals for Bayern Munich and has the chance to make history against Werder Bremen on Friday night.
Should the relentless finisher nab a brace in his next Bayern fixture, he would have amassed 100 goals in just 104 games for the club. No other player in the history of Europe’s top five leagues has ever racked up triple digits in fewer fixtures for the same team.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland hold the joint record of 100 goals in 105 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.
Yet, despite his finishing flood, the focus in Bavaria has surrounded Kane’s capacity to play the role of creator as much as finisher. “At his age, he’s making huge progress on the pitch,” Eberl beamed.
“We all knew him from Tottenham from his goalscoring skills, but the way he’s playing football right now in this team, leading the way on the pitch, sacrificing himself for the team, shows: He simply wants to win titles! That’s his hunger, he can do it with us, we want to do it with him.”
Player
Club
Games to score 100 goals
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
105
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
105
Luis Suárez
Barcelona
120
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Paris Saint-Germain
124