Thomas Frank Teases Harry Kane Reunion Amid Release Clause Revelation
Thomas Frank would welcome England captain and Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane back to the club with open arms amid reports of a release clause in the latter’s Bayern Munich deal.
“I didn’t know there was a clause. He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern. Top player. I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back,” the Danish manager said.
“Personally, I don’t think he will do it right now if I’m honest. He’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well. He was top scorer last year, won the championship and he’s doing fantastic now.
“I don’t know what he’s thinking. Myself, I’m a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He’s been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more? But he’s welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome!”
Kane was reported earlier this week to have the option to activate a release clause next summer, allowing a club to sign him for €65 million (£56.8 million, $76.3 million). Barcelona and Manchester United are other clubs linked. Leaving the door open to a potential return, let alone that of an all-time great, is smart business regardless, though Frank tempered expectations as well.
Kane is in top form to begin the 2025–26 season. The England captain has already scored 13 goals in seven appearances in all competitions. His highest tally comes in the Bundesliga with eight goals and three assists in four appearances.
Spurs eventually replaced Kane with Dominic Solanke, smashing their transfer record in doing so. The former Bournemouth man has struggled for fitness in Frank’s early days, while Randal Kolo Muani was signed on loan on deadline day. The north London club also said goodbye to another club legend, Son Heung-min, over the summer as the South Korean forward moved to LAFC.
Kane moved to Bayern in August 2023 as the most expensive Bundesliga signing in league history. His first season ended without a trophy as Thomas Tuchel bid farewell at the end of the season. Tuchel ended up becoming the England national team manager reuniting with his former striker.
Kane and Tottenham both separately ended their trophy droughts last season with the former winning the Bundesliga and the latter the Europa League.
Moving clubs, especially in a World Cup year, remains to be seen, but the door is officially open.