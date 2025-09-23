How Clubs Can Sign Harry Kane in 2026 Summer Transfer Window
Clubs across Europe are eagerly awaiting a final decision from Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane who, according to a report, can activate a release clause in his contract by confirming his desire to leave at the end of the season.
Bayern spent around €100 million (£87.3 million, $117.9 million) to sign Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 and have watched the England captain produce some of the best goalscoring form of his career since arriving in Germany.
Kane has 98 goals in just 103 games for Bayern and ended his long wait for silverware with last season’s Bundesliga title. That form has, unsurprisingly, caught the eye of Europe’s elite, particularly when the presence of a series of release clauses in Kane’s contract emerged earlier this year.
According to BILD, Kane must announce his decision to leave the club in the winter in order to activate a release clause for the following summer. Should he make such a choice in the coming months, he will be available in the 2026 summer transfer window for a fee of €65 million.
That sort of expense would be high for a player who recently turned 32, but few have any doubts about Kane’s longevity. He continues to score at a rapid rate and was rewarded with a 13th-placed finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings. Many felt he deserved to place far higher.
Barcelona have been touted as suitors as they prepare for a future without their own veteran striker. While Robert Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s elite, he recently turned 37 and is clearly not a long-term option for the Catalans, who could try to sign Kane if he does activate his release clause.
Competition for Kane’s signature would almost certainly arrive from the Premier League. He is said to still dream of breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time goal record in the division and needs another 48 goals to take top spot—at least two seasons.
Former employers Tottenham have the right to match any offer received for Kane, while long-term admirers Manchester United continued to be linked with a move for a player many thought would move to Old Trafford several summers ago.
The decision rests with Kane, who is not thought to have hinted at any desire to leave Munich at this point. However, clearly in the twilight of his career and having finally pasted a league title on his CV, the England superstar may soon be forced to evaluate his career priorities.